Arrien Pharmaceuticals LLC Announces A Worldwide License Agreement For ARN-6039, A Clinical Stage Oral ROR-Gammat Inverse Agonist For The Treatment Of Psoriasis And Potentially Other Autoimmune Disorders

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrien Pharmaceuticals (Arrien) announced today that it has completed a
worldwide license agreement with a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company for
their Phase 1 clinical agent, ARN-6039, which will be developed for the
potential treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis and potentially
other autoimmune disorders. The license agreement covers the clinical
agent ARN-6039 and Arrien’s series of ROR-?t targeting compounds. The
financial considerations of this license agreement are undisclosed, but
include an upfront license fee, development milestones, sales milestones
and royalties on net sales. Prior to licensing, Arrien completed a
single U.S. center Phase I clinical trial and established the safety,
tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single ascending doses of ARN-6039
in healthy adult subjects. The partnership of ARN-6039 at the Phase 1
stage of development is an important milestone for Arrien, validating
Arrien’s proprietary small molecule fragment-based discovery platform
(FIELDS).
ARN-6039 is an inverse agonist of ROR-?t, a transcription factor that
regulates TH17 and the production of IL-17 and IL-17A,
pro-inflammatory cytokines critical to the immunopathology of autoimmune
diseases, including psoriasis. Inhibition of ROR-?t has been shown both
pre-clinically and clinically to have efficacy in the treatment of
multiple autoimmune disorders. ARN-6039 was discovered through Arrien’s
proprietary FIELDS drug discovery technology platform.
About Psoriasis ARN-6039
Psoriasis, is a common chronic autoimmune disorder of the skin affecting
nearly 3% of the world’s population, or approximately 125 million people
worldwide. Increased activity of TH17 (T helper 17) cells,
and the associated excess production of pro-inflammatory cytokines,
including IL-17 and IL-17A, are critical elements in the pathophysiology
of psoriasis. ROR-?t, is a nuclear hormone receptor that is essential
for the formation and function of TH17 cells. These
pro-inflammatory cytokines cause cells to rapidly multiply and build up
on the skin's surface, resulting in red scaly patches, causing pain and
pruritis.
Arrien Pharmaceuticals discovered and advanced the development of
ARN-6039, an inverse-agonist targeting ROR-?t, a key transcription
factor and the master regulator of human TH17 (T helper 17)
cells. ROR-?t controls cellular differentiation, function, and IL-17
release by TH17 cells and may help mediate the
immunopathology of a broad range of autoimmune diseases, including
psoriasis. Arrien believes that ARN-6039 is one of the most advanced
agents in development targeting ROR-?t.
About Arrien Pharmaceuticals
Arrien Pharmaceuticals is a targeted therapeutics drug discovery and
development company. Arrien applies its proprietary fragment-based
FIELDS drug discovery technology to target kinase signaling and nuclear
receptor pathways, which are critical pathways in inflammation,
autoimmune diseases, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases. Arrien has
developed a pipeline of novel pre-clinical programs for future potential
treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Psoriasis, Cancer, Rheumatoid
Arthritis (RA), and Parkinson's Disease (PD).
For further information on Arrien Pharmaceuticals, please visit the
company's website www.arrienpharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statement/Disclaimer
These materials do not constitute or form part, or all, of any offer or
invitation to sell or issue, neither in the United States of America nor
elsewhere, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe
for, any securities, nor shall part, or all, of these materials or their
distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any
contract or investment decision in relation to any securities.
These materials contain forward-looking statements based on the
currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of Arrien
Pharmaceuticals, which are expressed in good faith and, in their
opinion, reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the
actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of
Arrien Pharmaceuticals, or industry results, to differ materially from
the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed
or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks,
uncertainties and other factors, recipients of this document are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements. Arrien Pharmaceuticals disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or
developments.