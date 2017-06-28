European Commission (EC) Approves Almirall’s Skilarence For Moderate-To-Severe Chronic Plaque Psoriasis

Barcelona, 27 June 2017.- Almirall S.A. announced today that the European Commission (EC) has approved Skilarence, a new oral formulation of dimethyl fumarate (DMF) developed by the pharmaceutical company, for the treatment for patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque Psoriasis. Skilarence is to be indicated as a first-line induction and long-term maintenance treatment.

Almirall is due to start marketing Skilarence in the third quarter of 2017 in all EU Member states, as well as in Iceland and Norway.

According to Eduardo Sanchiz, Almirall's CEO, 'the EC's approval is very good news for healthcare professionals and for a large number of European patients, who will have access to a new therapeutic option for the systemic treatment of moderate-to-severe Psoriasis.Skilarence is the result of Almirall's commitment to innovation, and making it available to doctors and their patients with Psoriasis will constitute a very important step in reinforcing the company's position as significant player in the field of Dermatology'.

Skilarence is the first fumaric acid ester (FAE) for the treatment of Psoriasis approved by the EC. Its approval in Europe is based on the positive results from the randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III trial (BRIDGE), evaluating the efficacy and safety of this new oral formulation of dimethyl fumarate compared to Fumaderm, presented in September 2016 at the prestigious 25 EADV Congress in Vienna (Austria). Published in the British Journal of Dermatology, the BRIDGE trial showed the non-inferiority of DMF compared to Fumaderm and a good efficacy and safety profile.

To date, a fixed combination of fumaric acid esters was only available in Germany in a different composition as well as locally compounded formulations in some countries like the Netherlands, Austria and some Nordic countries. The EC's decision will place this new oral formulation within the reach of all patients residing in all of the European countries.

Fumaric acid esters are a well-established oral systemic treatment for Psoriasis and are recommended in the European guidelines for both induction and long-term maintenance of the treatment of the disease. Long-term evidence coming from retrospective studies and registries highlights the clinical usefulness of the drug as well as its balanced safety profile.

About Skilarence (dimethyl fumarate)

Skilarence, dimethyl fumarate (DMF), is a type of fumaric acid ester (FAE), with anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating properties which is recommended in the European S3 Psoriasis guidelines for both induction and long-term treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque Psoriasis. A combination of FAEs is currently approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Psoriasis in Germany, with a positive risk-benefit profile for long-term use.DMF is considered the main active component in this combination.In fact, FAEs are the most frequently used first-line systemic Psoriasis treatment in Germany, with more than 20 years of an overall treatment experience that comprises of more than 180,000 patients.

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a chronic immune disease that appears on the skin. It affects an estimated 7.8 million adults in Europe and approximately 125 million people worldwide. It is a non-contagious disorder that accelerates the growth cycle of skin cells and results in thick scaly areas of skin. The most common form of Psoriasis, called plaque Psoriasis, appears as red, raised areas of skin covered with flaky white scales, which may be itchy and painful and can crack and bleed. Despite different treatment options existing, many people with plaque Psoriasis continue to struggle with the ongoing, persistent nature of this chronic disease.

About Almirall

Almirall is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong focus in Dermatology and Aesthetics with the mission of providing valuable medicines and medical devices to you and future generations. Our R&D is focused on Dermatology, with a wide range of programmes including key indications. Through our innovative products, agreements and alliances, our work covers the entire drug value chain. Almirall is continually growing as a specialist company in a wide range of skin diseases, in order to cover our customers unmet needs.

Founded in 1943, with headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, Almirall is listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM) and it has become a source of value creation for society due to its vision and the long-standing commitment of its major shareholders. In 2016, its revenues totalled 859.3 million euros and, with more than 2,000 employees, it has gradually built up a trusted presence across Europe, as well as in the US.

For more information, please visit www.almirall.com

References

1. Mrowietz, U., Szepietowski, J.C., Loewe, R., van de Kerkhof, P., Lamarca, R., Ocker, W.G., Tebbs, V.M. and Pau-Charles, I. (2017), Efficacy and safety of LAS41008 (dimethyl fumarate) in adults with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque Psoriasis: a randomized, double-blind, Fumaderm®- and placebo-controlled trial (BRIDGE). Br J Dermatol, 176: 615-623. doi:10.1111/bjd.14947

2. Nast A, Gisondi P, Ormerod AD et al. European S3-Guidelines on the systemic treatment of Psoriasis vulgaris - Update 2015 - Short version - EDF in cooperation with EADV and IPC. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol 2015; 29:2277-94.

3. Mrowietz U, Altmeyer P, Bieber T et al. Treatment of Psoriasis with fumaric acid esters (Fumaderm). J Dtsch Dermatol Ges 2007; 5:716-7.

4. Reich K, Thaci D, Mrowietz U et al. Efficacy and safety of fumaric acid esters in the long-term treatment of Psoriasis, a retrospective study (FUTURE). J Dtsch Dermatol Ges 2009; 7:603-10.

5. Rostami-Yazdi M., Mrowietz U. Fumaric acid esters. Clin Dermatol 2008; 26:522-6.