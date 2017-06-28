|
BMI System Release: Appointment Of Jerome Martinez As President
6/28/2017 10:07:11 AM
Montrouge, 27 June 2017 BMI SYSTEM, a French leading provider of software in the management of compliance and transparency for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, today announced the appointment of Jérôme Martinez as its President.
Jérôme Martinez, 57, holds a Pharm-D (1983 - Université de Paris XI), a Master in Health Administration (1984 - Université de Paris XI) and a MBA (1991 - HEC, Jouy-en-Josas). He began his career in the Alliance Santé group in 1986, where he was Deputy Director of a pharmaceuticals dispatching centre. In 1991, he joined the Roussel Uclaf group in Tokyo, Japan, where he was responsible for a project of pharmaco-economic. In the same year he joined Laboratoires Lavipharm in Paris as International Marketing Director, before being appointed as Vice-President Marketing and Business Development at Lavipharm Inc. in Princeton, USA. In 2001, he joined Ethypharm Corp. as Senior Vice-President, Business Development and Research and Development for the USA and Canada. In 2004, Jérôme Martinez was appointed as the CEO of Novagali Pharma, a French start-up developing ophthalmological products, which he managed until its IPO in 2010 and its acquisition in 2011 by Santen, a Japanese international pharmaceutical company specialising in ophthalmology; he then became President Santen France.
Jérôme Martinez, Chairman of BMI SYSTEM, commented: “I am extremely proud to join BMI SYSTEM, which offers innovative and effective solutions to its partners in the pharmaceuticals industry to help them to meet the new requirements for transparency and ethics. In an environment seeing rapid change as higher traceability and transparency standards are introduced in numerous sectors, and most notably in healthcare, BMI SYSTEM has solid competitive strengths, a unique range of software solution that meets these stricter requirements in the areas of company governance, risk management and compliance, and a well-recognised software development team that can help strengthen its leadership in France and the rest of Europe, making it a leading player in the international compliance management market.”
About BMI SYSTEM
Created in 2004, BMI System a leading French company provider of software solutions for the management of compliance and transparency for the pharmaceuticals industry and for manufacturers of medical devices. The company is based in Montrouge and has offices in London, Brussels, Barcelona and Boston. For more information: www.bmi-system.com
Media Relations
NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
+ 33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
nmerigeau@newcap.fr
