Flexion (FLXN) Announces Appointment Of Mark Levine As General Counsel

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that it has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Mark Levine as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Mr. Levine joins the company’s impressive roster of industry veterans, and his addition reflects Flexion’s commitment to attract top talent.



With more than 20 years of corporate legal experience, Mr. Levine brings a breadth of knowledge in strategic corporate development; complex commercial transactions; securities law; mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; corporate governance; and regulatory compliance. Prior to joining Flexion, he served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., where he oversaw all legal affairs and compliance matters for the publicly traded biotechnology company. Previously, Mr. Levine worked as Assistant General Counsel at athenahealth, Inc. and Associate General Counsel at Clinical Data, Inc. He received his J.D. from the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, Missouri.



“Mark’s extensive experience in biotechnology and life-science companies will be invaluable as we gear up for the potential approval and commercialization of ZilrettaTM,” said Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Flexion. “In addition to his impressive legal strengths, Mark exemplifies our core values, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Flexion team.”

About ZilrettaTM

Zilretta is being investigated as the first intra-articular, extended-release treatment for patients with osteoarthritis (OA) related knee pain. Zilretta employs proprietary microsphere technology combining triamcinolone acetonide — a commonly administered, short-acting corticosteroid — with a poly lactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA) matrix. In February 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the New Drug Application for Zilretta (FX006) in osteoarthritis of the knee. Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), the agency has established a user fee goal date of October 6, 2017.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with OA. The company's lead product candidate, Zilretta, is being investigated for its potential to provide improved analgesia for the millions of U.S. patients who receive intra-articular injections for OA-related knee pain annually.

