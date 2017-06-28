|
Guangzhou Breaks Ground On $800 Million Biopharma Park
6/28/2017 10:03:15 AM
Last week, Guangzhou broke ground on a major new $800 million biopharma park. General Electric is partnering with the Guangzhou Development District in the southern China city to build the park, whose first stage will comprise at least 350,000 square meters. GE supplies prefabricated bioprocessing facilities (KUBio) that manufacture biologic drugs, and the company's China headquarters, for all of its various divisions, are in Guangzhou. It is the first time GE has built a biopharma park in Asia.
