Dentsply Sirona Announces Expanded Distribution In Canada

YORK, Pa., June 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (NASDAQ:XRAY), The Dental Solutions Company™, today announced that the Company has agreed to a new distribution agreement in Canada.



This morning, the Company announced a new distribution agreement with Henry Schein Canada, Inc. For over ten years, Henry Schein has been a significant partner in Canada, selling consumables, treatment centers, instruments and imaging products. This new agreement, effective September 1, 2017 through December 31, 2020, will expand the market opportunity for Dentsply Sirona’s leading brands and integrated solutions, including CEREC® and Schick®. In addition, Patterson Companies will continue to be a critical partner in Canada, supporting the entire Dentsply Sirona distributed consumable and equipment product lines, as they have for decades.

Jeffrey T. Slovin, Chief Executive Officer of Dentsply Sirona commented: “We are pleased to expand and extend our long-term partnership with Henry Schein in Canada. The Canadian market has embraced digital dentistry and is already a leader in CEREC adoption. Together, with our partners, we will accelerate the adoption of digital and single visit dentistry in Canada and improve patient care. This will fuel demand for both our equipment and consumables and drive growth for our unique integrated solutions.”

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company™, Dentsply Sirona’s products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry. Dentsply Sirona’s global headquarters is located in York, Pennsylvania, and the international headquarters is based in Salzburg, Austria. The company’s shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

