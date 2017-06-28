TriNetX Announces Availability Of OMOP Common Data Model Toolkit For Data Acquisition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global health research network for healthcare organizations, biopharma, and contract research organizations (CROs), announced support for the Observational Medical Outcomes Partnership (OMOP) common data model. Combined with its support of i2b2 database sites, the addition of the OMOP toolkit expands the number of healthcare organizations who can join the TriNetX network with minimal IT investment.

The TriNetX network is comprised of healthcare organizations representing over 84 million patients globally, biopharmaceutical companies, and CROs who are working together to improve protocol design, site selection, patient recruitment, and collaborative research across a range of therapeutic areas and development stages.

"Healthcare organizations that utilize the OMOP data model are now able to join the TriNetX network both quickly and without allocating significant resources," said Alex Eastman, senior director of product management at TriNetX. "The OMOP connecter offers a greater number of healthcare organizations with the opportunity to leverage the local, collaborative and industry-sponsored research capabilities that only the TriNetX network provides."

Observational databases differ in both purpose and design from electronic medical records (EMRs) which support clinical practice at the point of care and administrative claims data which are built for insurance reimbursement. OMOP provides a platform to centralize observational data, transform it into a common format, and analyze it using standard analytic routines. TriNetX helps organizations get more value out of their OMOP platform by leveraging the data to support clinical research and attract sponsored trials.

"TriNetX provides toolkits and services to network members to support its mission of creating the global community that brings new therapies to patients faster. The latest addition of OMOP enables TriNetX to expand to virtually any healthcare organization regardless of their database model," said Eastman.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network enabling healthcare organizations, biopharma and contract research organizations (CROs) to collaborate, enhance trial design, accelerate recruitment and bring new therapies to market faster. Each member of our community shares in the consolidated value of our global, federated health research network that connects clinical researchers in real-time to the patient populations which they are attempting to study. For more information, visit www.trinetx.com.

