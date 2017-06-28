|
The Catalyst Group Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Develop And Validate A GMP Compliant Facility
Berkeley Heights and Plainsboro, NJ – The Catalyst Group is pleased to announce a multi-year agreement to validate Chemtrade’s best-in-class GMP compliant vaccine adjuvant facility at Chemtrade’s Berkeley Heights, NJ location. The purpose of the project is to upgrade and expand the existing plant for manufacturing vaccine adjuvants to meet applicable GMP standards and global customers’ requirements. The state-of-the art manufacturing facility design and validation will fuel the growth of Chemtrade’s vaccine adjuvant business, enabling the company to make novel and effective vaccine adjuvants more widely available.
“We are excited to partner with Chemtrade to bring safe and effective products to vaccine manufacturing companies worldwide. As a healthcare professional owned organization, the Catalyst Group’s commitment is to mitigate regulatory risk and help bring life-saving and life improving therapies to market. For patients, we are committed to the safety and efficacy of these treatments aimed at ultimately improving the quality of care that they receive worldwide,“ said Sajid Modan, RPh, CEO of The Catalyst Group.
The Catalyst Group will apply its proprietary streamlined multi-phase, integral plan to Chemtrade’s production operations, utilizing its breakthrough project excellence program which integrates all aspects of project delivery, SMART processes and effective knowledge sharing. This lean proprietary process is based on the principles of Quality and Safety by Design (QBD/SBD). This integrated approach results in significant time and cost savings for Chemtrade while meeting and/or exceeding the applicable GMP standards for the production of vaccine adjuvant products.
“Our aim is to raise the bar in our manufacturing environment and our partnership with the Catalyst Group will help us do just that. It will enable us to ensure continued compliance with new and future regulations while expanding our plant’s capacity by nearly 75%. The innovation behind this partnership will result in a state-of-the art facility that will set the standard in manufacturing. After thorough vetting of a number of potential partners, we felt that The Catalyst Group’s time-honored methodology combined with its project management expertise was the best solution for us,” said Jeff Berresford, Director, Select Specialties at Chemtrade.
The Catalyst Group has worked and will continue to work closely with Chemtrade to create a best-in-class vaccine adjuvant facility operating according to the latest GMP standards Work on the next stage of the project is set to begin in the next few weeks.
About Chemtrade
Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America’s largest suppliers of sulfuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulfite and phosphorus pentasulfide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulfur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulfur dioxide, potassium chloride, and zinc oxide. Chemtrade obtains these products from its own production facilities and through long-term marketing services agreements and distributes them to customers around the world. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.
About The Catalyst Group
The Catalyst Group is an innovative and specialized consulting firm with a proven track record and expertise in delivering GxP Quality Assurance and Environment, Health and Safety solutions. We offer customized solutions that mitigate risk for our clients and ultimately improve the quality of life for patients they serve. At The Catalyst Group, we provide expert solutions to support our clients’ quality objectives at every level. Our science based consulting and deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotech industries allow us to offer our clients customize solutions outperforming their competition. For more information, please visit:
www.catalystcompliancegroup.com
www.catalyst-hsegroup.com
