MDxHealth, Inc. (MXDHF) Presents Three SelectMDx Studies At 5th Global Congress On Prostate Cancer

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 07:00 CEST, June 28 2017 - MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH.BR) today announced its activities at the fifth Global Congress on Prostate Cancer in Lisbon, Portugal (June 28-30) with presentation of three SelectMDxstudies and inclusion in a keynote address.

On Wednesday June 28 at 13.50 WEST, Prof. Nicolaas Lumen, MD, Clinical Head of Urology at University Hospital in Ghent, Belgium will give a keynote lecture entitled "Biomarkers in 2017." Lumen's talk will include an overview of biomarkers for prostate cancer diagnosis and polled physician perceptions of their use. Additionally, Prof. Lumen announced that he will discuss the latest developments in biomarker-based tests, such as SelectMDx, and their implementation in daily clinical practice. The presentation will be recorded and will be available on www.ProstateMDx.org the following week.

Following the keynote lecture, three studies on SelectMDx will be presented as posters:

Wednesday, 28 June at 15:35 WEST: Initial clinical utility assessment of a two-gene mRNA PCR Liquid Biopsy test for Early Detection of Significant Prostate Cancer in a Dutch Peripheral Hospital

Results from a new clinical utility study showed that compared to the European Randomized Study of Screening for Prostate Cancer (ERSPC) risk calculator (RC) the use of SelectMDx led to a reduction of biopsies in men at risk for prostate cancer and improved the detection of significant prostate cancer in men with prior negative biopsies.

Thursday, 29 June at 10:35 WEST: Potential role of a novel urinary biomarker-based risk score to select patients for multiparametric MRI for prostate cancer detection

Data demonstrating that SelectMDx predicted magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) outcomes previously presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting will be re-presented.

Thursday, 29 June at 13:15 WEST: Analytical validation of an mRNA-based urine test to predict the presence of high-grade prostate cancer

A previously published study for SelectMDx that demonstrated consistent test performance between laboratories, will be presented as a poster for the first time. This data will be of interest to laboratories and hospitals looking to perform the SelectMDx test in their own facilities using an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) PCR kit that launched earlier this month.

About SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer

Of the more than 2 million prostate biopsies performed each year in the US and Europe, less than a third find cancer. Most of these men could have avoided a painful and invasive prostate biopsy procedure, with its associated complications and costs. SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer is a proprietary urine-based, molecular diagnostic test that offers a non-invasive 'liquid biopsy' method to assess a man's risk for prostate cancer. SelectMDx helps identify men at increased risk of harboring aggressive, potentially lethal, prostate cancer who may benefit most from a prostate biopsy and earlier detection. The test delivers a negative predictive value (NPV) of 98% for clinically significant disease, helping to reduce diagnostic procedures, such as MRI and invasive prostate biopsies, by approximately 50%, thereby reducing healthcare costs.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

