Bedfont Scientific Wins Small Business Of The Year

6/28/2017 9:34:03 AM
Second-generation family company, wins Small Business of the Year at the Maidstone Business Awards
Formed as a partnership between Equilibrium PR and Best Business Events, the Maidstone Business Awards debuted this year, giving businesses across Maidstone the chance to be recognised for their strengths and strides in the following categories: Start-up, Small Business, Creative/Digital, Customer Service, Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Hospitality.
Bedfont®, who is a second-generation family company that has specialised in the design and manufacture of breath analysis medical devices for over 40 years, is pleased to announce it has been awarded Small Business of the Year.
Jason Smith, managing director, comments, “The Bedfont® family are humbled to have won Small Business of the year at the Maidstone Business Awards. It is really an achievement, to know that the hard work, dedication and passion of our company is witnessed by others. Earlier this year, we had a rebrand and our new slogan, “Our family, innovating health, for yours” is Bedfont in a nutshell; we are the Bedfont® family, every employee makes us the company we are today; each individual member plays a crucial role in the business and so I would like to thank them all. We take great pride in what we do and will continue to innovate and improve health, worldwide.”
COMPANY DETAILS
Established in 1976, Bedfont® Scientific Limited is a second generation family company that has specialised in the design and manufacture of exhaled breath and gas monitoring instruments for medical, scientific and industrial markets globally, for over 40 years. Bedfont® is revered as a pioneer in the breath analysis market with their products now available in over 76 countries across the world thanks to their unprecedented network of appointed distributors. Their aim is to continue innovating and improving health worldwide. Products include:
Bedfont® also strives to produce high quality consumables at the lowest possible prices; these include SteriBreath™ mouthpieces, infection control filters, non-alcohol wipes and calibration gas for all their monitors.
