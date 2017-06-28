BASF Plans Significant Investment In Ibuprofen Capacities In Germany And North America

New world-scale ibuprofen production plant in Ludwigshafen

Additional capacity expansion of ibuprofen plant in Bishop, Texas

Strengthening position in the ibuprofen market

Ludwigshafen, Germany – June 28, 2017 – BASF plans to build a new world-scale plant to produce ibuprofen in Ludwigshafen, Germany. Ibuprofen is an active pharmaceutical ingredient that is used for treating pain, fever, and inflammation. The new plant, is scheduled to come onstream in 2021. “It will be the first world-scale ibuprofen plant in Europe,” says Dr. Markus Kamieth, Member of the Board of Executive Directors, BASF SE. With this investment, BASF aims to ensure high supply security for its customers and meet growing global demand.

BASF is also expanding its ibuprofen capacities at its production site in Bishop, Texas, to fill current supply gaps for ibuprofen in the market. The expansion will come onstream in early 2018. The company will invest approximately €200 million in both projects.

“BASF will be the only supplier with two ibuprofen assets worldwide. This makes us a highly reliable partner for our customers,” says Kamieth.

“Both investments show our strong commitment to the pharmaceutical industry and our pharma solutions business,” says Dr. Melanie Maas-Brunner, President of BASF’s Nutrition & Health business. “They enable us to close supply gaps and efficiently support our customers’ growth plans.”

BASF has been manufacturing ibuprofen at its FDA-audited, cGMP-certified production site in Bishop for over 20 years. BASF operates an award-winning, eco-efficient production process that ensures the highest product quality levels.

About the BASF Nutrition & Health division

BASF Nutrition & Health provides a comprehensive product and service portfolio for the human and animal nutrition, pharmaceutical and flavor & fragrance industries. With innovative solutions and modern technologies, we help our customers improve their business efficiency and the sustainability of their products. Our human nutrition solutions include vitamins and carotenoids, plant sterols, emulsifiers and omega-3 fatty acids. Vitamins and carotenoids also form an important part of our animal nutrition portfolio, as do other feed additives such as trace elements, enzymes and organic acids. We provide the pharmaceutical industry with a broad range of excipients and selected large-volume active pharmaceutical ingredients such as ibuprofen and omega-3 fatty acids. Furthermore, we offer aroma ingredients such as citral, geraniol and L-menthol. BASF Nutrition & Health operates sites in Europe, North America, South America and in Asia-Pacific. Further information at www.basf.com.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 114,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of about €58 billion in 2016. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.