Inovio Pharma (INO) Announces Leadership Appointments

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) today announced leadership appointments to support its growth and expanding strategic and operational initiatives. Inovio promoted Dr. Keiko Simon to Vice President, Alliance and Program Management and Jeffrey C. Richardson to Vice President, Strategic Relations.



Dr. Simon, who joined Inovio in 2013, will be responsible for managing the company’s relationships with its external partners including product development collaborations with MedImmune, Regeneron, and Genentech, and other collaborations. She also will direct internal project management of Inovio’s pipeline programs in development including its phase 3 program. She joined Inovio after a 20-year career at Merck in project and portfolio management, supporting the infectious disease and vaccine therapeutic areas and external partnerships.

Jeffrey C. Richardson joined Inovio in 2012 after serving Amgen and GSK in global communications positions. He will be responsible for directing Inovio’s media relations, human resources, government affairs and executive communications efforts.

Dr. J. Joseph Kim, Inovio's President and CEO, said, “This is a transformative time for Inovio. We are moving forward in phase 3 with a cervical pre-cancer treatment; advancing multiple immunotherapy clinical programs; and collaborating with multiple strategic partners. These two executives strengthen our management team and bring to Inovio global pharma industry experience and a track record of helping organizations reach their goals.”

