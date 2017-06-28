DEXSTR Named A 2017 "Cool Vendor" By Gartner

LONDON - June 28, 2017 – DEXSTR, the innovative software provider specialising in Scientific Knowledge Management, has announced it has been named in the “Cool Vendors in R&D Manufacturing, 2017” by Gartner in a report published on 11th May 2017. DEXSTR is one of five technology companies evaluated in the report and was recognised for its innovation.

Each year, Gartner recognises new Cool Vendors in different technology domains and publishes reports evaluating innovative vendors, products or services.

This year’s Gartner report has a “deeper focus into building a Digital R&D organisation and delivering capabilities for real time access to R&D operational data and an unparalleled level of situational awareness.”

“The whole team is delighted to be recognised by Gartner, one of the most renowned research and advisory companies in the IT industry,” said David Peyruc, CEO and Founder of DEXSTR. “We believe this recognition validates our approach and our technology that helps digitalise complex R&D industries.”

Industries have an unprecedented quantity of continuously generated unstructured data. Inquiro, DEXSTR’s Scientific Knowledge Management System significantly enhances the R&D digitalisation process, turning unstructured data into actionable insight. The solution combines powerful scientific capability with innovative technology, including indexing, automatic metadata generation, big data storage, and analytics.

About DEXSTR

DEXSTR provides innovative software solutions to collect, enrich, exploit and share business knowledge. With Inquiro, DEXSTR offers a unique approach that turns scientific data into knowledge. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), combined with scientific public ontologies, Inquiro transforms unstructured data into structured and actionable information. The company was founded in 2014 by bioinformatics experts with experience in major pharmaceutical groups and is headquartered in Toulouse, France. You can find more information here: www.dexstr.io

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Additional Resources

Gartner “Cool Vendors in R&D Manufacturing, 2017” by Michael Shanler, 11 May 2017. Report available at https://www.gartner.com/doc/3706739