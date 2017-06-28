Tesaro (TSRO) Announces Lonnie Moulder And Mary Lynne Hedley Named Ey Entrepreneurs Of The Year New England

WALTHAM, Mass., June 28, 2017 -- TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, is proud to announce Lonnie Moulder, CEO, and Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D., President and COO, have been named EY Entrepreneurs of the Year® in Life Sciences Development for the New England program. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate excellence and extraordinary success in such areas as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.



“On behalf of all TESARO associates, we are honored to accept this award in support of people bravely facing cancer. They are at the heart of our mission, and everything we do each and every day is for the patients we serve,” said Mary Lynne Hedley, Ph.D., President and COO of TESARO. “We are grateful to be in a position where we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients. This award is a true validation of the work TESARO associates are doing each and every day.”

“The company’s success to date would not have been possible without the drive and collaboration of TESARO associates and the strategic partnerships we’ve developed across advocacy, industry and academia,” said Lonnie Moulder, CEO of TESARO. “We are honored and humbled to accept the EY Entrepreneur of the Year New England Award on behalf of this talented group of individuals. It is truly a team effort to accomplish what we have over a relatively short period of time.”

In the seven years since TESARO’s founding, the company has made significant contributions to patient care through rapid and responsible product development and commercialization. Since 2010, TESARO has grown to become a leading oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with more than 650 associates across the U.S. and Europe. TESARO has launched two important oncology medicines and built out a robust pipeline of oncology and immuno-oncology candidates, three of which are currently under review in both the U.S. and Europe.

All regional award winners will move on for consideration in the Entrepreneur of the Year National program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur of the Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards on November 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum™, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About EY Entrepreneur of the Year®

EY Entrepreneur of the Year is the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur of the Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

About TESARO

TESARO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company devoted to providing transformative therapies to people bravely facing cancer. For more information, visit www.tesarobio.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.





Investor/Media Contact: Jennifer Davis Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations +1.781.325.1116 or jdavis@tesarobio.com