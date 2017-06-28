|
Innocoll (INNL) Announces Scheme Meeting And Extraordinary General Meeting Voting Results
6/28/2017 8:36:39 AM
ATHLONE, Ireland, June 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innocoll Holdings plc ("Innocoll" or the "Company") announces today that in relation to the recommended offer for Innocoll by Gurnet Point L.P. (acting through its general partner Waypoint International GP LLC) ("Gurnet Point") through its wholly owned subsidiary Lough Ree Technologies Limited ("Gurnet Bidco"), the resolutions required to approve the scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act of 2014 (the "Scheme") were passed by the requisite majorities at the scheme meeting (the "Scheme Meeting") and the related extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") held earlier today.
The detailed voting results of the poll taken in respect of each of the resolutions at the Scheme Meeting and EGM are set out below.
comments powered by