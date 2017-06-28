MannKind (MNKD) Draws Remaining Funds Under Mann Group Loan Arrangement

VALENCIA, Calif., June 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq:MNKD) (TASE:MNKD), announced today that it has delivered a funding request notification to the Mann Group LLC pursuant to the terms of the Mann Group Loan Arrangement (the “Loan Arrangement”) to draw the remaining $30.1 million of availability thereunder. Upon funding, MannKind will concurrently use $10.6 million of the proceeds to capitalize all accrued but unpaid interest under the Loan Arrangement. Under a subordination agreement with Deerfield, the Mann Group previously agreed with Deerfield not to demand or accept any payment under the Loan Arrangement until MannKind’s payment obligations to Deerfield have been satisfied in full, except for payments (such as interest payable in-kind) that are permitted under the subordination agreement. After the request is funded, MannKind will (i) receive $19.4 million of cash, (ii) have drawn the full amount available under the Loan Arrangement, and (iii) have paid all accrued interest outstanding thereunder as of June 30, 2017. The outstanding balance under the Loan Arrangement after this transaction will be $79.7 million, which is due on January 5, 2020.



“This advance will meaningfully increase our cash on hand as we continue to explore potential opportunities to enhance our capital structure. We truly appreciate our working relationship with the Mann Group and their continued support of MannKind,” said Michael Castagna, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation. “In addition, we have engaged Greenhill & Co., Inc. as a financial and strategic advisor, a firm that we believe will provide independent advice as I transition into my new role.”

