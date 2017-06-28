Helius Medical Technologies Announces Research Conducted At The Tactile Communication And Neurorehabilitation Laboratory (TCNL) Using Pons Therapy

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSX:HSM) (TSX:HSM.WT) (OTCQB:HSDT) ("Helius" or the "Company") announced today that new data has been and will be presented at several medical meetings in the United States and France in 2017. The data comes from research studies investigating the use of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) Therapy for the rehabilitation of symptoms in subjects with stroke and tinnitus. This research took place at the Tactile Communication and Neurorehabilitation Laboratory (TCNL) at University of Wisconsin – Madison and the Pavlov Institute of Physiology, Russian Academy of Science in St. Petersburg, Russia.



A presentation on the rehabilitation of chronic symptoms caused by stroke, using PoNS Therapy, was presented by authors Yuri Danilov, Mitch Tyler and Dafna Paltin at the 12th World Congress on Brain Injury that took place in New Orleans in April 2017.

A presentation on the rehabilitation of emotion and speech symptoms caused by stroke, using the PoNS™ Therapy, was presented by authors Yuri Danilov, Mitch Tyler and Dafna Paltin at the American College of Sports Medicine Annual Meeting on May 31, 2017.

Later this month, results from research on Tinnitus suppression using PoNS Therapy and targeted auditory training programs will be presented by Yuri Danilov and co-authors at the International Federation of Oto-Rhino Laryngolocial Society World Congress in Paris on June 27, 2017.

“We continue to discover and investigate new and exciting potential uses for the PoNS Therapy. The latest results are very promising, but will require continued research to understand the physiological changes taking place and to improve the methodology of the intervention,” said study author and Research Director of TCNL, Dr. Yuri Danilov.

“We are delighted to see continued positive findings from our research partners at TCNL. We look forward to building on this research as we continue investigating new and exciting potential uses for the PoNS Therapy and continue helping those who suffer from neurological symptoms of disease or trauma,” said Philippe Deschamps, CEO of Helius.

About PoNS™ Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an investigational non-invasive device designed to deliver neurostimulation through the tongue. PoNS Therapy combines the use of the device with physical or cognitive therapy and is currently being evaluated in a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of balance disorder for subjects with mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injury.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. Helius seeks to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. For more information, please visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About TCNL

Founded in 1992, the Tactile Communication and Neurorehabilitation Laboratory (TCNL) is located at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. They are a research center that uses the experience of many different areas of science to study the theory and application of applied neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to reorganize in response to new information, needs, and pathways. The aim of their research is the development of solutions for sensory and motor disorders. Their center has three core areas that form the backbone of their research: neuromodulation, sensory substitution, and electrotactile stimulation. TCNL is administratively part of the UW-Madison Department of Kinesiology.

