Sarepta (SRPT) To Announce Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results And Recent Corporate Developments On July 19, 2017

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a U.S. commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of unique RNA-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases, will report second quarter 2017 financial results after the Nasdaq Global Market closes on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Subsequently, at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2017 financial results and to provide a corporate update.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing 844-534-7313 for domestic callers and +1-574-990-1451 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 46830427. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the "Sarepta Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call". The conference call, along with a slide presentation, will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at www.sarepta.com and will be archived there following the call for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics is a U.S. commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of unique RNA-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The Company is primarily focused on rapidly advancing the development of its potentially disease-modifying Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug candidates. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.





Media and Investors: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052 iestepan@sarepta.com or W2O Group Brian Reid, 212-257-6725 breid@w2ogroup.com