Olympus (OCPNF) Showcases Contained Tissue Extraction System At Premier's Annual Breakthroughs Conference

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., June 27, 2017/PRNewswire/ -- Olympus, a global technology leader in designing and delivering innovative solutions for medical and surgical procedures, among other core businesses, announced today that the Olympus Contained Tissue Extraction System is one of the medical innovations that was showcased in front of thousands of healthcare providers at Premier Inc.'s 2017 Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition on June 27.

The Olympus Contained Tissue Extraction System was debuted to Premier Breakthroughs attendees during the conference's annual Innovation Celebration. The event recognizes advances in healthcare while highlighting industry suppliers committed to innovation and improving patient outcomes. Any supplier, regardless of whether the company is contracted with Premier, can be considered for participation in the Innovation Celebration. Premier contracts with more than 1,100 suppliers.

"Olympus shares Premier's commitment to providing valuable products to our alliance members that are safe, high-quality and cost-effective," said Durral R. Gilbert, president of supply chain services, Premier. "We believe these innovations can benefit providers as they work to transform healthcare."

Clinicians and other health system members of Premier selected the Olympus Contained Tissue Extraction to be showcased at the Innovation Celebration due to its uniqueness, ability to have an impact on unmet clinical needs and potential to improve patient care.

The Olympus Contained Tissue Extraction System comprises the PneumoLiner, a first-of-its-kind containment device cleared by the FDA for gynecologic surgery in April 2016 and the next-generation laparoscopic PK Morcellator, a system providing certain patients a laparoscopic surgery option to avoid open hysterectomy and myomectomy for uterine fibroid removal.

"We are pleased to provide gynecologists and their appropriate, low-risk patients with a choice again in the Olympus Contained Tissue Extraction System," said Todd Usen, President of the Olympus Medical Systems Group at Olympus Corporation of the Americas. "We're always honored when Premier recognizes our innovations in minimally invasive approaches, which have a proven track record of reducing costs while improving quality of care and patient satisfaction."

Successful completion of FDA-required training is required prior to usage of the Pneumoliner. Olympus is hosting nationwide training courses to ensure safe and effective use of the product.

For more detailed information, including a video of the Olympus Contained Tissue Extraction, visit: http://breakthroughs.premierinc.com/innovation-celebration-2017

To learn more about minimally invasive devices from Olympus, please call 1-800-848-9024 or visit us at http://medical.olympusamerica.com.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 3,750 U.S. hospitals and more than 130,000 other provider organizations. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Please visit Premier's news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com.

About Olympus Medical Systems Group

Olympus Medical Systems Group, a division of global technology leader Olympus, develops solutions for healthcare professionals that help improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs and enhance quality of life for their patients. By enabling less invasive procedures, innovative diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, and early stage lung cancer evaluation and treatments, Olympus is transforming the future of healthcare. For more information visit Olympus at www.medical.olympusamerica.com.

