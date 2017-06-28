 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Vaccine To Slow Cancer Growth Closer To Human Trials, University of Sydney Reveals



6/28/2017 8:00:41 AM

A MORE targeted and affordable cancer treatment vaccine with wide ranging potential is being tested on dogs ahead of human trials.

Radvax is being developed by Vaxine Pty Ltd in South Australia in collaboration with researchers from the University of Sydney.

The vaccine uses a unique sugar adjuvant to utilise a patient’s own tumour protein to re-train the immune system, teaching it to target residual cancer cells.

