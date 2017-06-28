Immunovia Establishes US Headquarters, Including CLIA Reference Laboratory, In Boston

A highly skilled team with a proven track record of successfully establishing and scaling up CLIA accredited reference laboratories based on ground breaking new technologies have been recruited to carry out the US market introduction of Immunovia's first test, IMMray™ PanCan-d, in the second half of 2018.

Mats Grahn, CEO Immunovia, comments: "The market introduction of IMMray™ PanCan-d, our blood based test for earlier detection of pancreas cancer, is the main focus for Immunovia. We have therefore chosen to establish our USA operations headquarters in Boston, which is the major biotech hub in the world. A very experienced laboratory team will be moving into Immunovia´s own reference laboratory that will cover Eastern USA, adding to our commercial group that will also be located at the Boston facilities. This East coast laboratory complements the existing collaboration we have with Knight Diagnostic Laboratories in Portland, serving Western USA."

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB was founded in 2007 by investigators from the Department of Immunotechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health, the Center for Translational Cancer Research in Lund, Sweden. Immunovia´s core technology platform, IMMray™, is based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis. The company is now performing clinical validation studies for the commercialization of IMMray™ PanCan-d that could be the first blood based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. In the beginning of 2016, the company started a program focused on autoimmune diseases diagnosis, prognosis and therapy monitoring. The first test from this program, IMMray™ SLE-d, is a biomarker signature derived for differential diagnosis of lupus, now undergoing evaluation and validation. (Source: http://www.immunovia.com )

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm and Wildeco is the company's Certified Adviser.

