ARMO BioSciences Appoints Naiyer A. Rizvi, M.D. To Board Of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMO BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced the appointment of Naiyer A. Rizvi, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Rizvi is the Director of Thoracic Oncology and Co-Director of Cancer Immunotherapy in the Division of Hematology and Oncology at Columbia University Medical Center. He also holds the Price Chair in Clinical Translational Research.

"Dr. Rizvi is an internationally-recognized thought leader in the treatment of cancer and the development of novel immunotherapy agents and combinations," said Peter Van Vlasselaer, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ARMO. "He will add valuable strategic and scientific expertise to the team as we advance the clinical development of our lead immuno-oncology drug AM0010 in a variety of types of cancer."

Dr. Rizvi is a medical oncologist at Columbia University Medical Center with specific expertise in the treatment of lung cancer, development of immunotherapy drugs, and translational research in immunotherapy. Prior to joining Columbia University Medical Center, Dr. Rizvi conducted clinical and translational research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer, and his work played a significant role in the FDA approval of immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of patients with melanoma and lung cancer. Dr. Rizvi earned an M.D. from the University of Manitoba, Faculty School of Medicine, where he also completed his residency. He is a scientific co-founder of Gritstone Oncology.

"I'm delighted to join ARMO's Board of Directors at this exciting time as their lead immunotherapy drug AM0010 enters late-stage clinical development in multiple cancer indications," said Dr. Rizvi. "Results from their Phase 1/1b clinical trial are very promising and I look forward to contributing my expertise to the further development of ARMO's pipeline and improving the treatment options for patients living with solid tumors."

About ARMO BioSciences

ARMO BioSciences is a late-stage immuno-oncology company that is developing a pipeline of novel, proprietary products that activate the immune system of cancer patients to recognize and eradicate tumors. The Company's lead product candidate, AM0010 (pegilodecakin), stimulates the survival, expansion and killing (cytotoxic) potential of a particular type of white blood cell in the immune system called CD8+ T cells. CD8+ T cells recognize and kill cancer cells and an increased presence of intra-tumoral CD8+ T cells may result in improved prognosis and survival in patients.

In addition, ARMO is developing a robust immuno-oncology pipeline that includes validated product candidates aimed at treating a variety of cancers in combination with standard of care treatments and emerging immunotherapies.

