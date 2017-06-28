Comar Announces Acquisition Of ProPlas Technologies

VOORHEES, N.J., June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Comar, a specialty packaging and dispensing provider serving the Health and Wellness, Personal Care, Food and Beverage, Household and Industrial, and related market segments is excited to announce the acquisition of ProPlas Technologies.

Based in Garden Grove, California, ProPlas specializes in complex injection molding, assembly, and mold making and serves a variety of end markets including Consumer Goods and Medical Devices. ProPlas operates out of a state-of-the-art 40,000 sq. foot facility with two ISO class 7 and 8 soft walled cleanrooms, 26 molding machines, 5 high speed CNC machines, and maintains an ISO 13485 certification. In addition to production molding and assembly, ProPlas offers design for manufacture (DFM) engineering expertise, rapid prototyping and tooling, in-house mold making, and program management.

The acquisition is expected to enhance Comar's ability to provide solutions to the diagnostics and medical device markets, lower new product development costs and shorten the development cycle, and provide additional injection molding capacity in a strategic location.

Scott Taylor, President at ProPlas Technologies, said, "Comar is an ideal partner due to our similar culture, values, and focus on the customers. I am very excited to partner with Comar to grow ProPlas and to join Comar's Senior Leadership Team."

Mike Ruggieri, CEO at Comar, said, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Scott and his team to the Comar organization. They have excellent customer relationships, a very strong employee base, and strategic assets and capabilities that will enable us to better serve existing and potential customers."

Adam Piatkowski, Managing Principal at Graham Partners, said, "Comar's recent investments in a class 8 cleanroom and new Innovation Design Center, combined with the acquisition of ProPlas, will position the business to execute on its growth strategy. We continue to actively look for acquisitions of other growth-oriented businesses that can benefit from the resources and infrastructure that Comar has to offer."

Comar (www.comar.com), headquartered in Voorhees, NJ, has seven strategic manufacturing and distribution locations and employs a host of rigid plastic packaging technologies including injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding which are complemented by a full suite of value added service offerings. Comar is owned by Graham Partners (www.grahampartners.net), a private investment firm focused on investing in businesses with proprietary technologies, advanced manufacturing know-how, innovative product development capabilities, and strong growth potential.

