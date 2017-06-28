Relmada Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Maurizio Fava As Chair Of The Dextromethadone Scientific Advisory Board For Its Depression Program

NEW YORK, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: RLMD), a clinical-stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Dr. Maurizio Fava has been named chair of the newly formed Dextromethadone Scientific Advisory Board of the company. In this role, Dr. Fava will be a key advisor for the development program for dextromethadone (REL 1017), including preclinical and clinical research, and regulatory strategies, in coordination with Relmada's established team of advisors and key opinion leaders. Dextromethadone is a novel, N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist being developed as a rapidly acting oral agent for the treatment of depression and potentially other CNS indications.

"Dr. Fava is one of the world's leading experts on the research and treatment of depression, and his perspectives and insights will be an important resource for us, as we work to rapidly and successfully advance our development program for dextromethadone in the months ahead," said Sergio Traversa, chief executive officer of Relmada.

Dr. Fava is director, division of clinical research of the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Research Institute, executive vice chair of the MGH Department of Psychiatry and executive director of the MGH Clinical Trials Network and Institute, and associate dean for clinical and translational research and Slater Family Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. He has authored or co-authored more than 800 original articles published in medical journals with international circulation, edited eight books, and published more than 50 chapters and over 500 abstracts.

"There is a serious unmet need within this therapeutic area for patients who experience depression and require rapid acting antidepressants to alleviate their symptoms," said Dr. Fava. "The work the Relmada team is doing to advance a rapidly acting therapy for depression plays into my experience, understanding and research in the treatment of depression an understanding which will assist this therapy as it approaches the final stages of clinical research and regulatory review."

About dextromethadone (d-methadone, REL 1017)

Working through the same brain mechanisms as ketamine but potentially lacking its adverse side effects, Relmada's dextromethadone is being developed as a rapidly acting oral agent for the treatment of depression and potentially some other CNS pathological conditions. In April 2017, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for dextromethadone for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, publicly traded biotechnology company developing novel versions of proven drug products together with new chemical entities that potentially address areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company has a diversified portfolio of four products at various stages of development, including d-Methadone (dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist for depression and neuropathic pain; LevoCap ER (REL-1015), an abuse resistant, sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; oral buprenorphine (BuTab, REL-1028), an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine; and topical mepivacaine (MepiGel, REL-1021), an orphan drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. For more information, please visit Relmada's website at: www.relmada.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. We may from time to time make written or oral statements in this letter, the proxy statements filed with the SEC communications to stockholders and press releases which constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events and conditions and may discuss, among other things, anticipated future performance, expected product development, product potential, future business plans and costs. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to" and similar expressions. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Relmada undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be considered to be a complete list.

Contact

Media Contact:

Bill Berry

Berry & Company Public Relations

Tel: 212-253-8881

bberry@berrypr.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/relmada-therapeutics-appoints-dr-maurizio-fava-as-chair-of-the-dextromethadone-scientific-advisory-board-for-its-depression-program-300480954.html

SOURCE Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.