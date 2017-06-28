Henry Schein (HSIC) Settles Litigation

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSIC) announced today that it has settled litigation with SourceOne Dental Inc. that will result in a $0.04 per share charge when the Company reports its second-quarter 2017 results.

The Company denies any wrongdoing related to the SourceOne litigation and chose to pursue a settlement solely to avoid further distraction and cost resulting from this matter.

