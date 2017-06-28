BioProcess Technology Consultants, Inc. Continues Rapid Growth With Additional Hires

New consultants add capabilities in CMO evaluation, selection and management as well as expertise in upstream and downstream process development of biopharmaceutical products

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioProcess Technology Consultants Inc., the leading provider of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) and associated services in the global life sciences industry, announced it has hired two new consultants as it continues its rapid growth. These new consultants further expand BPTC’s consulting staff, adding to the Company’s extensive experience base, and providing greater resources to help clients meet CMC their challenges and de-risk product development from clone to commercial®.

“As reflected in the increasing market capitalizations within the pharmaceutical sector, the industry continues to grow with an increasing focus on biological products,” said Howard L. Levine, Ph.D., president and CEO of BPTC. “BPTC is growing with the industry to enable us to offer the most complete and effective solutions to assist clients in de-risking their product development programs.”

New members of the BPTC team include Michael E. Jenkins, Ph.D., Senior Consultant and Denis Boyle, Ph.D., Consultant.

Dr. Jenkins is an expert in the selection and management of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), as well as developing and implementing product development and commercialization plans. He holds a Ph.D. in molecular and cellular biology from the University of Arizona, Tucson. He held leadership roles at IDT Biologika and Catalent Pharma Solutions.

Internationally recognized as a leader in the development and validation of biopharmaceuticals, Dr. Boyle has led multiple upstream and downstream microbial and mammalian technology development teams. He previously held senior positions at Promega Corp., Zoetis Animal Health and Pfizer Global Biologics. He received his Ph.D. in medical biochemistry from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. South Africa.

Dr. Levine added, “BPTC distinguishes itself from other providers of CMC services by the deep, real-world experience our consultants bring to bear on clients’ individual challenges. The addition of Mike and Denis to our team will ensure that we continue to lead the industry in the breadth and depth of our expertise.”

About BioProcess Technology Consultants

Founded in 1994, BPTC is the recognized worldwide leader in biologics CMC consulting, providing a full range of technical, regulatory, and strategic assistance to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products. The company works with clients globally to find and apply solutions to the challenges of biopharmaceutical product development from clone to commercial®. BPTC helps develop manufacturing processes and strategies that enhance the overall value of client companies and accelerate the advancement of new products from clone to clinic®. BPTC also helps investors make informed decisions by providing technical and business evaluations of new products and technologies and product discovery, development, and commercialization plans of potential investments and existing portfolio companies. For more information about BPTC, visit http://www.bptc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @bptcGlobal and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/510782.