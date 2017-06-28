BioProcess Technology Consultants, Inc. Continues Rapid Growth With Additional Hires

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioProcess Technology Consultants Inc., the leading provider of
Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) and associated services in
the global life sciences industry, announced it has hired two new
consultants as it continues its rapid growth. These new consultants
further expand BPTC’s consulting staff, adding to the Company’s
extensive experience base, and providing greater resources to help
clients meet CMC their challenges and de-risk product development from clone
to commercial®.
“As reflected in the increasing market capitalizations within the
pharmaceutical sector, the industry continues to grow with an increasing
focus on biological products,” said Howard L. Levine, Ph.D., president
and CEO of BPTC. “BPTC is growing with the industry to enable us to
offer the most complete and effective solutions to assist clients in
de-risking their product development programs.”
New members of the BPTC team include Michael E. Jenkins, Ph.D., Senior
Consultant and Denis Boyle, Ph.D., Consultant.
Dr. Jenkins is an expert in the selection and management of contract
manufacturing organizations (CMOs), as well as developing and
implementing product development and commercialization plans. He holds a
Ph.D. in molecular and cellular biology from the University of Arizona,
Tucson. He held leadership roles at IDT Biologika and Catalent Pharma
Solutions.
Internationally recognized as a leader in the development and validation
of biopharmaceuticals, Dr. Boyle has led multiple upstream and
downstream microbial and mammalian technology development teams. He
previously held senior positions at Promega Corp., Zoetis Animal Health
and Pfizer Global Biologics. He received his Ph.D. in medical
biochemistry from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.
South Africa.
Dr. Levine added, “BPTC distinguishes itself from other providers of CMC
services by the deep, real-world experience our consultants bring to
bear on clients’ individual challenges. The addition of Mike and Denis
to our team will ensure that we continue to lead the industry in the
breadth and depth of our expertise.”
About BioProcess Technology Consultants
Founded in 1994, BPTC is the recognized worldwide leader in biologics
CMC consulting, providing a full range of technical, regulatory, and
strategic assistance to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in
the development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products. The
company works with clients globally to find and apply solutions to the
challenges of biopharmaceutical product development from clone
to commercial®. BPTC helps develop
manufacturing processes and strategies that enhance the overall value of
client companies and accelerate the advancement of new products from clone
to clinic®. BPTC also helps investors make
informed decisions by providing technical and business evaluations of
new products and technologies and product discovery, development, and
commercialization plans of potential investments and existing portfolio
companies. For more information about BPTC, visit http://www.bptc.com.
Follow us on Twitter at @bptcGlobal and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/510782.