Novomer Enters New Strategic Phase With HQ Relocation To Boston

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novomer, Inc., an industry-leading sustainable chemicals company, has
announced the relocation of its headquarters to One Bowdoin Square in
Boston on July 17. The new office - designed to meet the expanded
demands of the company’s growing bio-based chemicals business - will be
in the heart of Boston, less than 20 miles from the current Waltham
location.
The larger office space will provide room to grow and more space for
collaboration. In addition to corporate offices, the new space will
house business development and global project management activities,
said Jim Mahoney, CEO of Novomer. “This move is about access,” explained
Mahoney. “Greater access to public transportation for our employees and
the closer location to Boston Logan International Airport will make it
more convenient for partners, customers, and vendors to visit Novomer
headquarters.”
Novomer is commercializing a family of competitively priced bio-based
chemicals and high-performance polymers from ethanol and low-cost carbon
monoxide. With its proprietary catalyst and process technology, Novomer
enables these renewable feedstocks to be cost competitively transformed
into chemical building blocks for a wide variety of industrial products
and applications.
Effective July 17, the new address of Novomer’s headquarters will be One
Bowdoin Square, Suite 300, Boston, MA, 02114. The company’s main phone
number and email address will remain the same (781-419-9860, info@novomer.com).
About Novomer
Novomer Inc. is commercializing a family of
high-performance, cost-effective, environmentally responsible polymers
and chemicals based on proprietary catalyst technology. The company’s
synthetic chemistry technology allows bio-based feedstocks such as
ethanol to be combined with carbon monoxide to cost effectively produce
chemicals and performance materials for a wide variety of industrial
applications.
Founded in 2004, Novomer is headquartered in Boston and has research and
development facilities in Rochester, N.Y. For more information, visit www.novomer.com.