Novomer Enters New Strategic Phase With HQ Relocation To Boston



6/28/2017 7:31:55 AM

Company Positions Itself to Meet Expanded Demands of Growing Bio-Based Chemicals Business

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novomer, Inc., an industry-leading sustainable chemicals company, has announced the relocation of its headquarters to One Bowdoin Square in Boston on July 17. The new office - designed to meet the expanded demands of the company’s growing bio-based chemicals business - will be in the heart of Boston, less than 20 miles from the current Waltham location.

The larger office space will provide room to grow and more space for collaboration. In addition to corporate offices, the new space will house business development and global project management activities, said Jim Mahoney, CEO of Novomer. “This move is about access,” explained Mahoney. “Greater access to public transportation for our employees and the closer location to Boston Logan International Airport will make it more convenient for partners, customers, and vendors to visit Novomer headquarters.”

Novomer is commercializing a family of competitively priced bio-based chemicals and high-performance polymers from ethanol and low-cost carbon monoxide. With its proprietary catalyst and process technology, Novomer enables these renewable feedstocks to be cost competitively transformed into chemical building blocks for a wide variety of industrial products and applications.

Effective July 17, the new address of Novomer’s headquarters will be One Bowdoin Square, Suite 300, Boston, MA, 02114. The company’s main phone number and email address will remain the same (781-419-9860, info@novomer.com).

About Novomer
Novomer Inc. is commercializing a family of high-performance, cost-effective, environmentally responsible polymers and chemicals based on proprietary catalyst technology. The company’s synthetic chemistry technology allows bio-based feedstocks such as ethanol to be combined with carbon monoxide to cost effectively produce chemicals and performance materials for a wide variety of industrial applications.

Founded in 2004, Novomer is headquartered in Boston and has research and development facilities in Rochester, N.Y. For more information, visit www.novomer.com.

J. Grande communications Inc.
Joseph Grande, 413-684-2463
joe@jgrandecommunications.com


