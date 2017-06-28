Henry Schein (HSIC) Extends Agreement With Dentsply Sirona In Canada

Canadian Subsidiary Will Now Offer CEREC CAD/CAM System and Schick Sensors

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein, Inc., (Nasdaq: HSIC) the world's largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners, announced that it has extended its existing agreement in Canada with DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. to include the CEREC CAD/CAM restoration system and the Schick line of imaging sensors.

This extension, which runs through December 31, 2020, builds on an agreement in which Henry Schein's Canadian dental subsidiary agreed to carry the entire DENTSPLY SIRONA product line with the exception of CEREC and Schick. With this new agreement, Henry Schein Canada will represent the entire DENTSPLY SIRONA product line, effective September 1, 2017. The revised agreement is expected to be neutral to Henry Schein's earnings per share in 2017 and accretive thereafter.

"As part of our strategic effort to advance our leadership position in digital dentistry, Henry Schein will now represent DENTSPLY SIRONA's full line of dental equipment in Canada," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. "Our commitment is to offer a broad selection of products, equipment, and value-added services that enable our customers to run a more efficient practice so they can focus on providing high-quality care. With this agreement, Henry Schein will offer dentists and dental laboratories access to a greater selection of digital dental equipment solutions in Canada, including the leading CEREC brand of CAD/CAM products."

Henry Schein Canada's existing agreement with DENTSPLY SIRONA was established in August 2005.

"We have had a long and successful relationship in Canada with DENTSPLY SIRONA, and we are pleased to build on our relationship," said Henry Schein Canada President Cy Elborne. "The Canadian market has embraced digital technology, and we look forward to offering our customers a wider selection of market-leading products to help transform their practices and laboratories to digital."

