InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV) Announces Positive Motor Recovery Assessments In Two Patients In The INSPIRE Study Of The Neuro-Spinal Scaffold

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) today announced that
two patients in the INSPIRE study of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold
have improved from sensory incomplete AIS B spinal cord injury (SCI) to
motor incomplete AIS C SCI in their most recent INSPIRE assessments.
These are the second and third patients in the INSPIRE study to have
reached AIS C motor incomplete classification.
One of these patients was enrolled in May 2016 and converted from
complete AIS A SCI to incomplete AIS B SCI at the three-month exam in
August 2016. At the 12-month visit, the patient regained motor function
associated with the most sacral segments of the spinal cord and was
assessed to be AIS C. Stuart Lee, M.D., is the Principal Investigator at
Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina, where this patient
was implanted with the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold.
Dr. Lee said, “The patient’s continued improvement at the one year exam
is encouraging. Return of sacral motor function may be related to
improvements in bowel and bladder function that can have an appreciable
impact on a patient’s quality of life. We look forward to monitoring
this patient’s recovery and hope for continued progress.”
The second patient was enrolled in June 2015 and converted from complete
AIS A SCI to incomplete AIS B SCI at the one-month exam in July 2015. At
the 24-month per protocol ISNCSCI exam (see About the ISNCSCI Exam
below), the patient was assessed to be AIS C with the ability to
contract two muscles of one leg. The motor function was not noted in a
separate medical evaluation earlier in the day that did not include a
full ISNCSCI exam. Domagoj Coric, M.D., of Carolina Neurosurgery and
Spine Associates, and William Bockenek, M.D., of Carolinas
Rehabilitation, are Co-principal Investigators at the site where this
patient was implanted.
Dr. Bockenek said, “This patient moved from AIS A to AIS B shortly after
the initial injury and implantation with the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold two
years ago, and now is noted on the ISNCSCI exam to have moved to an AIS
C based on trace movements in one leg. Though the clinical significance
of this change is unknown at this time, we remain cautiously optimistic
that there may be a possibility for additional changes.”
InVivo CEO and Chairman Mark Perrin said, “We are excited that these two
patients have continued to progress beyond the period of early
improvement. Three of the five patients with an AIS conversion in
INSPIRE have demonstrated motor recovery and are now classified as AIS C
conversions. Having assessments of motor improvements occurring one or
two years post-implantation is uncommon and may be indicative of
prolonged neural repair.”
About the ISNCSCI Exam
The International Standards for Neurological Classification of Spinal
Cord Injury (ISNCSCI) exam is a full neurological exam designed to
characterize a patient’s SCI, including full motor and sensory testing.
Based upon the findings of the ISNCSCI exam, an American Spinal Injury
Association Impairment Scale (“AIS”) grade classification is determined.
For more information, refer to the ISNCSCI exam worksheet at: http://asia-spinalinjury.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/International_Stds_Diagram_Worksheet.pdf
About the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold™ Implant
Following acute spinal cord injury, surgical implantation of the
biodegradable Neuro-Spinal Scaffold within the decompressed and
debrided injury epicenter is intended to support appositional healing,
thereby reducing post-traumatic cavity formation, sparing white matter,
and allowing neural repair within and around the healed wound epicenter.
The Neuro-Spinal Scaffold, an investigational device, has
received a Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) designation and currently is
being evaluated in the INSPIRE pivotal probable benefit study for the
treatment of patients with acute, complete (AIS A), thoracic traumatic
spinal cord injury and a pilot study for acute, complete (AIS A),
cervical (C5-T1) traumatic spinal cord injury.
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is a research and clinical-stage
biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on treatment of
spinal cord injuries. The company was founded in 2005 with proprietary
technology co-invented by Robert Langer, Sc.D., Professor at
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Joseph P. Vacanti, M.D., who
then was at Boston Children’s Hospital and who now is affiliated with
Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2011, the company earned the David S.
Apple Award from the American Spinal Injury Association for its
outstanding contribution to spinal cord injury medicine. In 2015, the
company’s investigational Neuro-Spinal Scaffold received the 2015
Becker’s Healthcare Spine Device Award. The publicly-traded company is
headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more details, visit www.invivotherapeutics.com.
