Wolters Kluwer nv (WLSNc.D) Expands Analytics And Clinical Intelligence Of POC Advisor With Hiteks Solutions’ Sepsis-Focused Natural Language Processing Platform

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters
Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of
care solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that POC
Advisor™, its real-time clinical surveillance and analytics
platform, will integrate the Natural Language Processing (NLP) solution
from Hiteks Solutions, Inc. for inclusion of structured and unstructured
documentation to make them immediately actionable. This enables
real-time analysis of physician notes for infection sources, chronic
comorbidities and other clues to the presence of sepsis. Doing so
improves the efficacy of sepsis alerts and patient-specific treatment
advice POC Advisor delivers to clinicians at the point of care.
“The advanced algorithms and NLP built into Hiteks’ Insight platform
parses clinical notes in less than one second to identify infection
sources from real-time EHR data feeds, allowing us to build upon the
considerable success POC Advisor has already achieved in our quest to
improve sepsis outcomes,” said Sean Benson, Vice President & General
Manager for POC Advisor at Wolters Kluwer Clinical Software Solutions.
“Inclusion of clinical documentation such as progress, consult, and
admit notes, which are often unstructured, as well as nursing
assessments, pathology and radiology reports, enhances our prescriptive
analytics and helps bridge clinical data silos that hinder clinical
decisions and patient care. This enhances the speed and accuracy of the
alerts and actionable information generated by POC Advisor,” he adds.
Reducing sepsis mortality up to 50%
POC Advisor aggregates,
normalizes and analyzes patient data from disparate clinical systems to
deliver timely and accurate sepsis alerts and advice. Hundreds of rules
built into the platform account for possible comorbidities and
medication abnormalities, and trigger alerts that have demonstrated
unprecedented levels of sensitivity (95%) and specificity (82%) as
published in a peer-reviewed study in the Journal
of American Medical Informatics Association (JAMIA). That study
also found that POC Advisor reduced sepsis mortality and sepsis-related
30-day readmissions by 53% and 30%, respectively.
“Our goal with Insight: VigilantQA solution is to enable efficient
information extraction matched to clinical workflow so that clinicians
do not need to change how they document or work. Rather, we help bring
attention to the specific patient needs and timing of intervention for
quality conditions like sepsis so that guidelines can be followed and
cases can be reported on with ease. Our NLP solution has a high
predictive value for sepsis, severe sepsis and septic shock, which
aligns with the objectives Wolters Kluwer has established for POC
Advisor,” said Gerry Petratos, MD, MS CEO of Hiteks
Solutions, a leading provider of hosted EHR integrated software
solutions. “The combined power of Insight and POC Advisor eliminates
needless interruptions to the clinical workflow, thereby minimizing the
potential for alert fatigue, solidifying clinicians’ trust in clinical
decision support tools and enhancing and accelerating sepsis diagnosis
and treatment, ultimately reducing both mortality and length of stay.”
The power of the combined platforms derives from Hiteks’ quality and
reimbursement-focused NLP, initially leveraged for sepsis, along with
POC Advisor’s highly accurate prescriptive analytics, to improve and
accelerate diagnosis. Health systems and providers also benefit from
strengthened clinical documentation improvement (CDI) and core measures
abstracting functionality, which reduces the resources required to
exceed the 75% core measures threshold and improves specificity of
ICD-10 claims codes, optimizing revenue cycle.
About Hiteks
Hiteks is a leading provider of hosted EHR
integrated software solutions with its Insight: Real-Time Revenue Rescue
platform enabling real-time feedback to clinicians at the point of care.
Hiteks’ software reviews all the relevant structured and textual data
automatically and provides accurate feedback to the EHR in less than one
second. For more information, please visit www.hiteks.com.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a
global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in
the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal
sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by
providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with
specialized technology and services.
Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The
company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves
customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40
countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.
Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are
included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a
sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are
traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).
