Wolters Kluwer nv (WLSNc.D) Expands Analytics And Clinical Intelligence Of POC Advisor With Hiteks Solutions’ Sepsis-Focused Natural Language Processing Platform

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that POC Advisor™, its real-time clinical surveillance and analytics platform, will integrate the Natural Language Processing (NLP) solution from Hiteks Solutions, Inc. for inclusion of structured and unstructured documentation to make them immediately actionable. This enables real-time analysis of physician notes for infection sources, chronic comorbidities and other clues to the presence of sepsis. Doing so improves the efficacy of sepsis alerts and patient-specific treatment advice POC Advisor delivers to clinicians at the point of care.

“The advanced algorithms and NLP built into Hiteks’ Insight platform parses clinical notes in less than one second to identify infection sources from real-time EHR data feeds, allowing us to build upon the considerable success POC Advisor has already achieved in our quest to improve sepsis outcomes,” said Sean Benson, Vice President & General Manager for POC Advisor at Wolters Kluwer Clinical Software Solutions. “Inclusion of clinical documentation such as progress, consult, and admit notes, which are often unstructured, as well as nursing assessments, pathology and radiology reports, enhances our prescriptive analytics and helps bridge clinical data silos that hinder clinical decisions and patient care. This enhances the speed and accuracy of the alerts and actionable information generated by POC Advisor,” he adds.

Reducing sepsis mortality up to 50%

POC Advisor aggregates, normalizes and analyzes patient data from disparate clinical systems to deliver timely and accurate sepsis alerts and advice. Hundreds of rules built into the platform account for possible comorbidities and medication abnormalities, and trigger alerts that have demonstrated unprecedented levels of sensitivity (95%) and specificity (82%) as published in a peer-reviewed study in the Journal of American Medical Informatics Association (JAMIA). That study also found that POC Advisor reduced sepsis mortality and sepsis-related 30-day readmissions by 53% and 30%, respectively.

“Our goal with Insight: VigilantQA solution is to enable efficient information extraction matched to clinical workflow so that clinicians do not need to change how they document or work. Rather, we help bring attention to the specific patient needs and timing of intervention for quality conditions like sepsis so that guidelines can be followed and cases can be reported on with ease. Our NLP solution has a high predictive value for sepsis, severe sepsis and septic shock, which aligns with the objectives Wolters Kluwer has established for POC Advisor,” said Gerry Petratos, MD, MS CEO of Hiteks Solutions, a leading provider of hosted EHR integrated software solutions. “The combined power of Insight and POC Advisor eliminates needless interruptions to the clinical workflow, thereby minimizing the potential for alert fatigue, solidifying clinicians’ trust in clinical decision support tools and enhancing and accelerating sepsis diagnosis and treatment, ultimately reducing both mortality and length of stay.”

The power of the combined platforms derives from Hiteks’ quality and reimbursement-focused NLP, initially leveraged for sepsis, along with POC Advisor’s highly accurate prescriptive analytics, to improve and accelerate diagnosis. Health systems and providers also benefit from strengthened clinical documentation improvement (CDI) and core measures abstracting functionality, which reduces the resources required to exceed the 75% core measures threshold and improves specificity of ICD-10 claims codes, optimizing revenue cycle.

About Hiteks

Hiteks is a leading provider of hosted EHR integrated software solutions with its Insight: Real-Time Revenue Rescue platform enabling real-time feedback to clinicians at the point of care. Hiteks’ software reviews all the relevant structured and textual data automatically and provides accurate feedback to the EHR in less than one second. For more information, please visit www.hiteks.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.