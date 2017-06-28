Slayback Pharma Appoints Patrick Mcintosh As Head Of Commercial Operations

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slayback Pharma, LLC (“Slayback”), a privately held pharmaceutical research and development company, announced today the appointment of Patrick McIntosh as Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Operations.

Patrick McIntosh joins Slayback with more than 25 years of commercial experience in the pharmaceutical sector, including prior roles at Renaissance, Teva, Ivax and Henry Schein. Most recently, he served as Head of Commercial Operations for Mylan’s generic dermatology business.

“We are excited to welcome Patrick to the team and are looking forward to his leadership in building the sales and marketing infrastructure that will propel Slayback into our next orbit of growth,” said CEO Ajay Singh.

“In the development of complex generic and specialty drugs, there is no other company like Slayback. I am proud to be a part of it and am ready to continue the positive momentum that is already well under way in furthering the opportunities for growth that lie ahead,” said Patrick McIntosh.

Slayback is focused on expanding access to affordable health care. Since early 2011, Slayback has filed, through its out-licensing partners, numerous Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) and 505(b)(2) applications with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for complex sterile and non-sterile dosage forms such as Propofol Injectable Emulsion USP 1% and Generic Zovirax (Acyclovir) Ointment) 5%. Additionally, Slayback is focused on bringing first generics to the market. Over the last five years, Slayback has developed two complex sterile products, which became rare sole First-to-File ANDAs with a Paragraph IV certification.

In January 2017, Slayback announced the closing of a $60 million equity commitment by KKR, a leading global investment firm. The financing allows Slayback to enhance and accelerate the development of its portfolio of complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products.

ABOUT SLAYBACK PHARMA LLC

Slayback is a New-Jersey based pharmaceutical company focused on the development of complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products.