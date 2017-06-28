Slayback Pharma Appoints Patrick Mcintosh As Head Of Commercial Operations

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slayback Pharma, LLC (“Slayback”), a privately held pharmaceutical
research and development company, announced today the appointment of
Patrick McIntosh as Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial
Operations.
Patrick McIntosh joins Slayback with more than 25 years of commercial
experience in the pharmaceutical sector, including prior roles at
Renaissance, Teva, Ivax and Henry Schein. Most recently, he served as
Head of Commercial Operations for Mylan’s generic dermatology business.
“We are excited to welcome Patrick to the team and are looking forward
to his leadership in building the sales and marketing infrastructure
that will propel Slayback into our next orbit of growth,” said CEO Ajay
Singh.
“In the development of complex generic and specialty drugs, there is no
other company like Slayback. I am proud to be a part of it and am ready
to continue the positive momentum that is already well under way in
furthering the opportunities for growth that lie ahead,” said Patrick
McIntosh.
Slayback is focused on expanding access to affordable health care. Since
early 2011, Slayback has filed, through its out-licensing partners,
numerous Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) and 505(b)(2)
applications with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for complex
sterile and non-sterile dosage forms such as Propofol
Injectable Emulsion USP 1% and Generic
Zovirax (Acyclovir) Ointment) 5%. Additionally, Slayback is focused
on bringing first generics to the market. Over the last five years,
Slayback has developed two complex sterile products, which became rare
sole First-to-File ANDAs with a Paragraph IV certification.
In January 2017, Slayback announced the closing of a $60 million equity
commitment by KKR, a leading global investment firm. The financing
allows Slayback to enhance and accelerate the development of its
portfolio of complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products.
ABOUT SLAYBACK PHARMA LLC
Slayback is a New-Jersey based pharmaceutical company focused on the
development of complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products.