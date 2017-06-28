PharmaCord Expands Leadership Team

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaCord
LLC, an independently owned healthcare services company, has expanded
its leadership team with the addition of Greg White, vice president of
finance and Dr. Chad Forinash, senior director of pharmacy and clinical
services.
“With the addition of Greg and Chad to the team, we continue to extend
and deepen our leadership team,” said Nitin Sahney, founder and CEO of
PharmaCord. “Both have broad experience in the commercialization
services and specialty market. We are excited to leverage their talents
as we work with biopharma partners creating innovative solutions for the
market challenges their products face.”
White brings his extensive background in healthcare finance leadership
to PharmaCord where he will oversee financial operations, vendor
contracting, procurement, planning and development of pricing strategies
in partnership with biopharma partners and clients. Prior to joining
PharmaCord, he held the position of vice president of finance/chief
financial officer for RxCrossroads, an Omnicare Specialty Care Group
organization. White holds an MBA from the University of Michigan, a
B.S.B.A. from Central Michigan University and is a certified public
accountant. White will be reporting directly to Sahney.
Forinash will oversee and lead key functions within PharmaCord through
his considerable wealth of knowledge and experience in pharmacy
operations and clinical programs. He will provide leadership to the
development of the organization’s clinical intervention protocols,
working in partnership with the company’s biopharma manufacturing
clientele. Forinash joins PharmaCord after most recently serving as the
vice president of pharmacy services for Dohman Life Sciences. While in
this position, he was accountable for the operational, regulatory,
compliance and clinical functions supporting orphan specialty
medications. Forinash obtained a doctorate in pharmacy from the
University of Colorado, an MBA from Webster University and a Bachelor of
Science from St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Forinash will be reporting
directly to David Hileman, executive vice president and chief operating
officer.
About PharmaCord
An independently owned company, PharmaCord provides services to
biopharma manufacturers supporting the commercialization of specialty
products. The company is the connector between manufacturers, patients,
physicians and payors. Solutions drive efficient and rapid therapy
initiation and increased patient engagement.
If you would like more information about this topic, please visit www.pharmacord.com
or e-mail info@pharmacord.com.