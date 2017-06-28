PharmaCord Expands Leadership Team

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaCord LLC, an independently owned healthcare services company, has expanded its leadership team with the addition of Greg White, vice president of finance and Dr. Chad Forinash, senior director of pharmacy and clinical services.

“With the addition of Greg and Chad to the team, we continue to extend and deepen our leadership team,” said Nitin Sahney, founder and CEO of PharmaCord. “Both have broad experience in the commercialization services and specialty market. We are excited to leverage their talents as we work with biopharma partners creating innovative solutions for the market challenges their products face.”

White brings his extensive background in healthcare finance leadership to PharmaCord where he will oversee financial operations, vendor contracting, procurement, planning and development of pricing strategies in partnership with biopharma partners and clients. Prior to joining PharmaCord, he held the position of vice president of finance/chief financial officer for RxCrossroads, an Omnicare Specialty Care Group organization. White holds an MBA from the University of Michigan, a B.S.B.A. from Central Michigan University and is a certified public accountant. White will be reporting directly to Sahney.

Forinash will oversee and lead key functions within PharmaCord through his considerable wealth of knowledge and experience in pharmacy operations and clinical programs. He will provide leadership to the development of the organization’s clinical intervention protocols, working in partnership with the company’s biopharma manufacturing clientele. Forinash joins PharmaCord after most recently serving as the vice president of pharmacy services for Dohman Life Sciences. While in this position, he was accountable for the operational, regulatory, compliance and clinical functions supporting orphan specialty medications. Forinash obtained a doctorate in pharmacy from the University of Colorado, an MBA from Webster University and a Bachelor of Science from St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Forinash will be reporting directly to David Hileman, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

About PharmaCord

An independently owned company, PharmaCord provides services to biopharma manufacturers supporting the commercialization of specialty products. The company is the connector between manufacturers, patients, physicians and payors. Solutions drive efficient and rapid therapy initiation and increased patient engagement.

