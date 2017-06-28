PHARNEXT’s PLEODRUG, PXT3003, To Be Featured In Multiple Presentations At The 2017 Peripheral Nerve Society Meeting

Status of ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial for PXT3003 to be presented
in oral and poster sessions
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Pharnext
SA (FR00111911287 - ALPHA) (Paris:ALPHA), a
biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development
of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known
drugs, today announced that the Company will present an update from its
ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lead PLEODRUG™
PXT3003, in development for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A
disease (CMT1A), in a poster and at an oral session at the upcoming 2017
Peripheral Nerve Society Meeting. Additional data related to PXT3003 and
CMT1A will also be featured in two posters at the meeting, which is
being held on July 8-12 in Sitges, Spain.
-
Clinical Trials Update sessions - Tuesday July 11, 2017, 7:30am to
8:30am CEST
-
Oral Presentation “Status of the ongoing multi-center,
randomised, double-blind, placebo controlled, pivotal phase III
study to assess the efficacy and safety of PXT3003 for CMT1A
(PLEO-CMT).” R. Goedkoop et al.
-
Presenter: René Goedkoop, MD, Chief Medical Officer,
Pharnext, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France
-
Poster Viewing Session #2 – Monday July 10, 2017
-
Poster P2_81 (abstract 34948) “Sensitivity to
change of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Neuropathy Score (CMTNS) and
Overall Neuropathy Limitation Scale (ONLS) in a database of French
patients with CMT1A.” J. Foucquier et al.
-
Poster Viewing Session #4 – Wednesday July 12, 2017
-
Poster P4_42 (abstract 34857) “PXT3003, a fixed
combination of baclofen, naltrexone and sorbitol, for the
treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A): status
of a multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase
III study (PLEOMCT).” S. Attarian et al.
-
Poster P4_58 (abstract 34930) “The combinational drug
PXT3003 improves neuromuscular function in an animal model of
Charcot-Marie-Tooth type 1A disease.” T. Prukop et al.
All abstracts will be published in the Journal of the Peripheral Nervous
System (JPNS) accessible at: www.wileyonlinelibrary.com/journal/JPNS
About Pharnext
Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and
entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern
genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development.
PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment
of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug
status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive
Phase 2 results in Alzheimer’s disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new
drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY™. The Company identifies and
develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal
lower doses. These PLEODRUG™ offer several key advantages: efficacy,
safety and intellectual property including several product or
composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported
by a world-class scientific team.
The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in
Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).
For more information, visit www.pharnext.com
