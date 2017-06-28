 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Analyst Predicts Major Short Squeeze in 4 Biotech Stocks to Buy



6/28/2017 7:11:07 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
If any industry has done a head-spinning turnaround recently it was biotechnology. Last week saw the Nasdaq Biotech Index spike up almost 9%. While some was given back so far this week, it was still an impressive gain against the S&P, which was close to flat. Many on Wall Street feel that some of the more speculative institutional tech money may be rotating into the biotechs, and with good reason. Many of the large cap biotech leaders trade at multiples more associated with large cap pharmaceuticals.

Read at 24/7 Wall St.


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 