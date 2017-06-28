Myomo Announces Publication Of Significant Clinical Research

Peer-reviewed Results Indicate Significant Reduction in Upper Extremity Impairment with MyoPro®, with Changes Exceeding Clinically Important Thresholds

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE MKT: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a commercial stage medical robotics company, today announced publication of an investigator-led clinical study in the Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. The study, conducted at the Ohio State University School of Medicine, concluded that upper extremity (UE) impairment is significantly reduced with use of the MyoPro, and these changes exceeded the clinically important difference threshold of standard impairment tests.

Giving Them a Hand: Wearing a Myoelectric Elbow-Wrist-Hand Orthosis Reduces Upper Extremity Impairment in Chronic Stroke was authored by H.T. Peters, S.J. Page, and A. Persch of Ohio State University School of Medicine and is available online at http://www.archives-pmr.org/article/S0003-9993(17)30026-6/fulltext. The study summarizes the findings as follows:

“ This study was conducted on 18 chronic stroke participants with moderate post-stroke upper extremity hemiparesis and studied use of the MyoPro powered orthosis. The subjects were tested to evaluate the degree of impairment and function without the MyoPro and compare it with impairment while wearing the device. A standardized measurement tool was used (the Fugl-Meyer Impairment Scale (FM) as well as observing functional tasks. The results show a clinically significant instantaneous reduction in arm and hand impairment and statistically significant improvements in a range of functional tasks and significant increases in ability for feeding and drinking. The subjects showed significant decreases in time taken to grasp a cup and increased gross manual dexterity while wearing the MyoPro. These changes exceeded the FM’s clinically important difference threshold.”

The Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is the official journal of the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine, an organization focused on the creation and use of knowledge in the rehabilitation process. The Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation publishes original, peer-reviewed research and clinical reports on important trends and developments in medical rehabilitation and related fields.

Dr. Steven Page, Ohio State University College of Medicine Stroke Center Researcher, commented: “ What we found was across the board with these 18 subjects, when they wore the MyoPro, their outcomes, their movements, were significantly better while they were wearing the MyoPro.”

Chairman and CEO Paul R. Gudonis stated, “ This study is an important milestone supporting Myomo’s growing commercialization efforts. It clearly demonstrates the functional value of the MyoPro orthosis and how it meets a medical necessity. It provides useful information for clinicians who recommend and prescribe the device, as well as for payers. This is the first of several clinical studies that are underway that the Company expects to see published over the coming months and years.”

Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics Company that offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Based on patented technology developed at MIT and the Company, Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro® product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals that have suffered a stroke, spinal cord or nerve injury such as brachial plexus injury, or other neuromuscular disability such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or multiple sclerosis (MS). It is provided through clinical relationships with VA medical centers, leading rehabilitation hospitals, and Orthotics and Prosthetics (“O&P”) practices. Several hundred have been successfully used by patients. It is the only device that, sensing a patient’s own neurological signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore their ability to use their arms and hands so that they can return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

