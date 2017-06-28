Myomo Announces Publication Of Significant Clinical Research

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myomo, Inc. (NYSE MKT: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a commercial
stage medical robotics company, today announced publication of an
investigator-led clinical study in the Archives of Physical Medicine
and Rehabilitation. The study, conducted at the Ohio State
University School of Medicine, concluded that upper extremity (UE)
impairment is significantly reduced with use of the MyoPro, and these
changes exceeded the clinically important difference threshold of
standard impairment tests.
Giving Them a Hand: Wearing a Myoelectric Elbow-Wrist-Hand Orthosis
Reduces Upper Extremity Impairment in Chronic Stroke was authored by
H.T. Peters, S.J. Page, and A. Persch of Ohio State University School of
Medicine and is available online at http://www.archives-pmr.org/article/S0003-9993(17)30026-6/fulltext.
The study summarizes the findings as follows:
“This study was conducted on 18 chronic stroke participants with
moderate post-stroke upper extremity hemiparesis and studied use of the
MyoPro powered orthosis. The subjects were tested to evaluate the degree
of impairment and function without the MyoPro and compare it with
impairment while wearing the device. A standardized measurement tool was
used (the Fugl-Meyer Impairment Scale (FM) as well as observing
functional tasks. The results show a clinically significant
instantaneous reduction in arm and hand impairment and statistically
significant improvements in a range of functional tasks and significant
increases in ability for feeding and drinking. The subjects showed
significant decreases in time taken to grasp a cup and increased gross
manual dexterity while wearing the MyoPro. These changes exceeded the
FM’s clinically important difference threshold.”
The Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is the
official journal of the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine, an
organization focused on the creation and use of knowledge in the
rehabilitation process. The Archives of Physical Medicine and
Rehabilitation publishes original, peer-reviewed research and
clinical reports on important trends and developments in medical
rehabilitation and related fields.
Dr. Steven Page, Ohio State University College of Medicine Stroke Center
Researcher, commented: “What we found was across the board with these 18
subjects, when they wore the MyoPro, their outcomes, their movements,
were significantly better while they were wearing the MyoPro.”
Chairman and CEO Paul R. Gudonis stated, “This study is an important
milestone supporting Myomo’s growing commercialization efforts. It
clearly demonstrates the functional value of the MyoPro orthosis and how
it meets a medical necessity. It provides useful information for
clinicians who recommend and prescribe the device, as well as for
payers. This is the first of several clinical studies that are underway
that the Company expects to see published over the coming months and
years.”
About Myomo
Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical
robotics Company that offers expanded mobility for those suffering from
neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Based on patented
technology developed at MIT and the Company, Myomo develops and markets
the MyoPro® product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm
braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands
of individuals that have suffered a stroke, spinal cord or nerve injury
such as brachial plexus injury, or other neuromuscular disability such
as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or multiple sclerosis (MS). It is
provided through clinical relationships with VA medical centers, leading
rehabilitation hospitals, and Orthotics and Prosthetics (“O&P”)
practices. Several hundred have been successfully used by patients. It
is the only device that, sensing a patient’s own neurological signals
through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore their ability to
use their arms and hands so that they can return to work, live
independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in
Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across
the U.S. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.
