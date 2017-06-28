Novaliq GmbH Strengthens Executive Management Team With The Appointment Of Gabriela Burian, MD, MPH, As Chief Medical Officer

HEIDELBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NOVALIQ GmbH, a specialty pharmaceutical company with a disruptive drug
delivery platform that transforms poorly soluble drugs into effective
therapeutics for ophthalmology, today announced the appointment of
Gabriela Burian, MD, MPH, as NOVALIQ’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
Dr. Burian brings over 25 years of international clinical experience to
the company. She is responsible for leading NOVALIQ’s global clinical
development and regulatory efforts, as well as expanding the company’s
proprietary ocular therapeutics pipeline. Dr. Burian has deep clinical
knowledge and proven leadership in the areas of ophthalmic biomedical
research and clinical translation, with specialized expertise in retina
diseases. Previously, Dr. Burian held various leadership positions,
including Global Program Medical Director at Novartis Pharma and
Ophthalmology Early Program Leader at F. Hoffmann-La Roche. She founded
and directs GB Biomed Advisors GmbH and serves as CMO for Iconic
Therapeutics, Inc. She is a faculty member of the European School for
Advanced Studies in Ophthalmology.
“NOVALIQ has a very exciting and robust dry eye therapy pipeline and has
the potential to address significant clinical needs in retina and
glaucoma as well,” said Dr. Burian. “With multiple pre-clinical and
clinical stage programs in development, the company is strongly
positioned to be a global leader in dry eye disease. My top priorities
are to advance these programs toward regulatory submissions and to
identify, develop and manage new drug development opportunities in
glaucoma and retina diseases by harnessing the power of NOVALIQ’s
proprietary EyeSol® technology, which enhances the topical
bioavailability, stability and safety of traditionally insoluble or
unstable drugs.”
Sonja Krösser, PhD, vice president of preclinical and clinical
development will continue to lead NOVALIQ’s dry eye developments and
remains responsible for the preclinical and clinical team. Dr. Krösser
is a translational science and clinical development expert with more
than 15 years in the biopharmaceutic industry and in-depth experience in
dry eye disease. She was and will be instrumental in the advancement of
NOVALIQ’s rich and differentiated dry eye product pipeline, which
includes the CE-approved NovaTears®; NovaTears® Omega-3 a new
preservative-free, multi-dose eye drop formulation expecting CE mark in
2017; CyclASol®, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials in the U.S.; and,
the recently announced, first-in-class ocular pain and anti-inflammatory
cannabinoid DED drug development program.
Dr. Burian will join NOVALIQ’s executive management team, reporting to
the company’s managing director and CEO Christian Roesky, PhD. “I’m
delighted to welcome Gabriela to NOVALIQ ,” said Dr. Roesky.
“With Gabriela’s extensive experience leading medical and clinical
development teams combined with Sonja’s demonstrated track record of
advancing our dry eye pipeline, we are strengthening our mission to
transform active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) into highly effective
ocular therapeutics for both the front and the back of the eye.”
About NOVALIQ– NOVALIQ GmbH, founded in 2007, is a Heidelberg
based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on ophthalmology. Its
mission is to transform poorly soluble drugs into effective ocular
therapeutics for both the front and the back of the eye. NOVALIQ’s
proprietary EyeSol® technology enhances the topical
bio-availability, stability and safety of traditionally insoluble or
unstable drugs improving the delivery, efficacy and convenience of
treatments for ocular surface diseases including dry eye through
preservative free and multi dose formulations. NOVALIQ has developed a
tiered and long-term sustainable dry eye family of truly differentiated
products that addresses the different needs of dry eye patients.
NOVALIQ’s most advanced product is NovaTears® with CE-approval marketed
under the brand name EvoTears® in Europe. CyclASol® a
second-generation prescription drug is currently in preparation for a
pivotal trial. More on www.novaliq.com.