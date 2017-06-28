Nucleus Biologics Announces Growth, Expansion To New Office

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nucleus
Biologics, a premium cell culture products supplier to the biotech
and pharmaceutical industries, is announcing it has recently moved to a
new 10,511 square foot office space at 10929 Technology Place in San
Diego, California. The company is consolidating multiple locations and
lab space, within a single building, to support its growth for the next
several years.
Nucleus Biologics Global Headquarters, located off Interstate 15, will
have a contemporary office, a modern research laboratory, production
space and numerous other amenities, enabling Nucleus Biologics to
advance its mission of providing the highest quality cell culture
solutions to feed scientific breakthrough.
The new Nucleus Biologics lab will serve as a lab of excellence,
incorporating the latest technology and allowing the company to
benchmark and quality test its media supplements against a variety of
cell lines and conditions. A Biosafety Level 2 (BSL-2) tissue culture
(TC) room includes biological safety cabinets for cell culture, as well
as cryo-storage of cell lines for the company and its customers.
With two outdoor patios, a full kitchen and multiple collaboration
areas, the company has already planned to schedule numerous educational
and networking events at the new location, and will make co-working
space available to existing customers and others in the scientific
community.
Nucleus Biologics launched its premium Australia origin, fully
characterized and traceable FBS a few months ago, and the product is
already being used by biotech companies and institutes in San Diego and
across the country. The company anticipates growth and expects to double
its staff by the end of next year.
FBS is a critical media supplement used to sustain cells in vitro.
The product has broad applicability from cell-based research to cell
therapies bioproduction. Reproducibility has become a major issue in
many cell-based systems and the lack of traceability, consistency and
characterization with some companies’ FBS has become a confounding
variable for scientists.
Nucleus Biologics has partnered directly with the raw material source to
provide a transparent, consistent, and proven supply chain, that
significantly reduces variability to deliver a product with leadership
specifications. The company ensures quality with its stringent testing,
and stable supplies via an exclusive agreement with Australian
Agricultural Company (AACo) – the largest cattle company in a country
known to be BSE- and FMD-free.
The company will also be launching a xeno-free media supplement this
year. This product, based on preliminary testing, can perform better
than FBS and many serum-free configurations and contains no animal
components. For scientists and companies looking to take their product
through regulatory scrutiny this is extremely valuable.
“We are excited about our new facility as a natural step in the
continued growth of Nucleus Biologics,” said the company’s Chief
Executive Officer David Sheehan. “The new space is emblematic of our
culture of transparency, quality in everything we do, competing
intensely and celebrating and empowering each other. We have designed
this facility to share with our customers as we continue to innovate
products and services that exceed our customers’ expectations and
accelerate science.”
About Nucleus Biologics
Nucleus
Biologics is a San Diego-based supplier of premium cell culture
products for biotech and pharmaceutical companies throughout North
America. The company feeds scientific breakthrough by partnering with
the source and redesigning the traditional cell culture products supply
chain for greater transparency and superior quality. Nucleus Biologics’
premier product offering is an exceptionally low-viral load,
Australian-based fetal bovine serum (FBS) that is consistent, traceable
to an exclusive source, characterized and provides stable supply and
pricing. Nucleus Biologics partners with Australian Agricultural Company
(AACo) as its exclusive source in Australia. AACo is the largest cattle
company in Australia with over 16 million acres of land under its
control. Numerous Nucleus Biologics product
offerings are planned throughout 2017. Visit us on Facebook,
LinkedIn
and Twitter.
www.nucleusbiologics.com.
Call us at 858.251.2010.