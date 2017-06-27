Insulet (PODD), Mayo Clinic Jump in On Glooko's $35 Million Series C Funding Round

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glooko, the leader in diabetes data management, today announced $35
million in new funding to accelerate growth, expand international
presence, and deepen expertise in data analytics. This round was led by
Georgian Partners, a Toronto-based investor focused on applied analytics
and machine learning. Other new investors include Insulet Corporation
and Mayo Clinic who join existing investors Canaan Partners, Social
Capital, Medtronic and Samsung NEXT in the round.
Glooko will use the funds to accelerate growth by expanding its sales,
marketing and development teams. The company will also increase
commercialization efforts in France, Germany, the U.K., Asia and the
Middle East, and further development efforts in data analytics and
artificial intelligence to provide personalized insights that drive
meaningful behavior change.
“Glooko has demonstrated great traction and growth. Its scalable,
device-agnostic platform not only meets the needs of people with
diabetes, it also benefits health insurance plans, employers, pharma and
health systems that want to effectively manage large populations of
people with diabetes,” said Simon Chong, managing director at Georgian
Partners. “We are excited to become a part of the Glooko investment
team, working with Glooko on its analytics-driven approach to delivering
both personal and clinical support to the diabetes community.”
Glooko’s diabetes data management solutions help more than one million
patients served by 6,000+ providers and a growing number of health plans
around the world. Glooko provides payers, employers, pharmaceutical
companies and health systems with a diabetes digital health platform
that delivers personalized and actionable insights to people with
diabetes and their care teams that aim to drive improved outcomes at a
lower cost.
Glooko’s demonstrated
improvements in outcomes to manage diabetes are part of a larger
effort to combat the growing epidemic. Globally, the cost of diabetes
has risen to $825 billion a year and the number of adults with diabetes
reached 422 million worldwide in 2016. Without systemic changes to
diabetes management, this number could grow to 700 million by 2025,
according to a study reported
in The Lancet.
“This additional funding will help us to further our mission: to improve
the lives of people with diabetes,” said Rick Altinger, CEO of Glooko.
“With this capital, we will accelerate our investments in clinical
solutions that aim to increase medication adherence, provide
personalized insights and prompts that drive behavior change for people
with diabetes, and deliver clinical decision support to thousands of
clinicians and coaches so they can better support people with diabetes
in between office visits.”
About Glooko
More than one million people trust Glooko to help manage their diabetes.
Glooko’s FDA-cleared, HIPAA-compliant platform supports more than 6,000
providers in 27 countries. Glooko strives to improve health outcomes
with innovations in diabetes data analytics and artificial intelligence.
Glooko’s mobile and web apps and clinic upload solutions sync with the
world’s most popular diabetes devices, fitness wearables and activity
trackers to enable easy data capture and provide reports and analytics
that aim to drive behavior change and outcomes. For more information
visit: glooko.com,
About Georgian Partners
Georgian Partners is a thesis-driven growth equity firm investing in
SaaS-based business software companies exploiting applied artificial
intelligence, security first and conversational business. Founded by
successful entrepreneurs and technology executives, Georgian Partners
leverages our global software expertise to be able to directly impact
the success of companies. For more information, visit www.georgianpartners.com.
