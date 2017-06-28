IHMML Acquires License To Produce Medical Marijuana

Health Canada issues Cultivation License to IHMML’s facility, Zenabis
West
DELTA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After three long years of meticulous preparation, Zenabis West has
received its Cultivation License— issued by Health Canada— to produce
medical marijuana.
It is one of the first companies in the Greater Vancouver Regional
District to receive a Cultivation License, and one of the very few
companies in Canada to achieve it on the first Pre-License Inspection.
Zenabis West, a brand by International Herbs Medical Marijuana Ltd
(IHMML), is located on Annacis Island— Delta, BC’s buzzing industrial
hub. This state-of-the-art facility expands over 25,000 square feet for
the cultivation and distribution of medical marijuana.
“It’s been a long journey but we kept our eye on the prize. There was a
tremendous amount of effort that was put forth and, without that, we
could not have met our objectives. I’m happy to see our hard work
resulting in success!” says Kevin Coft, CEO of IHMML.
Zenabis West is the first of two IHMML’s brands to acquire its
Cultivation License under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes
Regulations (ACMPR). Zenabis East which is located in the village of
Atholville, NB, is preparing for its inspection by Health Canada which
is to take place in July of this year.
Zenabis East’s cutting edge facility is located on a 20 acre site that’s
nestled between the Restigouche River and Sugarloaf Provincial Park. At
393,000 square feet, it is a long-term investment to ensure scalability
as demand grows.
With both facilities combined, Zenabis could become one of Canada’s
largest producers and distributors of medical marijuana. The company has
already received overwhelming support from the communities in Delta, BC
and its surrounding areas, as well as in Atholville, NB and its
surrounding areas. It is also the only company in Canada to have
received funding from both a Provincial government and a First Nations’
government.
About Zenabis
Zenabis is a brand of International Herbs Medical Marijuana Ltd (IHMML),
focused on cannabis cultivation, research, and product development. With
strengths in the start-up sector, pharmaceutical industry, distribution,
and horticulture, Zenabis hopes to deliver medical marijuana at a
competitive price.
