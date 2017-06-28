IHMML Acquires License To Produce Medical Marijuana

Health Canada issues Cultivation License to IHMML’s facility, Zenabis West

DELTA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After three long years of meticulous preparation, Zenabis West has received its Cultivation License— issued by Health Canada— to produce medical marijuana.

It is one of the first companies in the Greater Vancouver Regional District to receive a Cultivation License, and one of the very few companies in Canada to achieve it on the first Pre-License Inspection.

Zenabis West, a brand by International Herbs Medical Marijuana Ltd (IHMML), is located on Annacis Island— Delta, BC’s buzzing industrial hub. This state-of-the-art facility expands over 25,000 square feet for the cultivation and distribution of medical marijuana.

“It’s been a long journey but we kept our eye on the prize. There was a tremendous amount of effort that was put forth and, without that, we could not have met our objectives. I’m happy to see our hard work resulting in success!” says Kevin Coft, CEO of IHMML.

Zenabis West is the first of two IHMML’s brands to acquire its Cultivation License under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). Zenabis East which is located in the village of Atholville, NB, is preparing for its inspection by Health Canada which is to take place in July of this year.

Zenabis East’s cutting edge facility is located on a 20 acre site that’s nestled between the Restigouche River and Sugarloaf Provincial Park. At 393,000 square feet, it is a long-term investment to ensure scalability as demand grows.

With both facilities combined, Zenabis could become one of Canada’s largest producers and distributors of medical marijuana. The company has already received overwhelming support from the communities in Delta, BC and its surrounding areas, as well as in Atholville, NB and its surrounding areas. It is also the only company in Canada to have received funding from both a Provincial government and a First Nations’ government.

About Zenabis

Zenabis is a brand of International Herbs Medical Marijuana Ltd (IHMML), focused on cannabis cultivation, research, and product development. With strengths in the start-up sector, pharmaceutical industry, distribution, and horticulture, Zenabis hopes to deliver medical marijuana at a competitive price.

