Adicet Bio Appoints Jesse McGreivy, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Adicet Bio, Inc. ("Adicet"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies, announced today that it has appointed Jesse McGreivy, M.D. as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. McGreivy brings extensive industry experience in successful development of novel cancer therapeutics.

"Jesse's vast experience and track record in progressing novel oncology drugs to approval will be instrumental to advancing the broad product pipeline derived from our universal immune cell therapy ("uICT") platform," said Aya Jakobovits, Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet. "We are very pleased to welcome him to the Adicet executive team."

Prior to joining Adicet, Dr. McGreivy was the Chief Medical Officer at Acerta Pharma, Inc., where he led the clinical development of acalabrutinib, a selective and potent BTK inhibitor currently in late stage clinical studies, until the company's acquisition by AstraZeneca for up to $7.0 billion. Before joining Acerta, Dr. McGreivy was the Chief Medical Officer at Pharmacyclics, Inc., where he oversaw the clinical development of ibrutinib (IMBRUVICA®) and its successful U.S. and global filings. Previously, Dr. McGreivy served as a Medical Director at Amgen, Inc., overseeing multiple late stage clinical studies in solid tumors with both small molecule and antibody therapies. Prior to Amgen, Dr. McGreivy was a Medical Director at Hoffmann-La Roche. He received his medical degree from The Ohio State University and completed his internship and residency in internal medicine, and his fellowship in hematology/oncology at Georgetown University.

"Adicet's cutting-edge allogeneic cell-based platform has tremendous potential for generation of best-in-class cell therapeutics for cancer patients with unmet needs. I am thrilled to join Adicet and work with Aya and the team to advance Adicet's innovative product pipeline," commented Dr. McGreivy.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a privately held, pre-clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the design and development of cutting-edge immunotherapies for cancer and other disease indications, with a focus on novel universal immune cell therapies (uICT). In August 2016, Adicet entered a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop next-generation engineered immune-cell therapeutics using Adicet uICT platform technology. Adicet's wholly owned subsidiary, Adicet Bio Israel, Ltd. is developing immunotherapies directed to the disease-specific peptide-MHC complexes associated with different disease indications. Adicet Bio was named by FierceBiotech to its "Fierce 15" Biotech Companies of 2016. Adicet Bio is located in Menlo Park, California. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

