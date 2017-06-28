bluebird bio (BLUE) Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology
company committed to developing potentially transformative gene
therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, today announced the
pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,810,000 shares of its
common stock at a public offering price of $105.00 per share, before
underwriting discounts. In addition, bluebird bio has granted the
underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 571,500
shares of common stock. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold
by bluebird bio.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch and Cowen are acting as
joint book-running managers of the offering. The offering is expected to
close on or about June 30, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.
bluebird bio anticipates the total gross proceeds from the offering
(before deducting underwriters’ discounts and commissions and estimated
offering expenses) will be approximately $400.1 million, excluding any
exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
The shares are being offered by bluebird bio pursuant to an
automatically effective shelf registration statement that was previously
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary
prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the
offering was filed with the SEC on June 26, 2017. The final prospectus
supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will
be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the
accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be
obtained by contacting one of the following: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC,
Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282,
telephone: (212) 902-1171, facsimile: (212) 902-9316, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor,
Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com;
or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by
telephone at (631) 274-2806 or by fax at (631) 254-7140.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or
qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.
About bluebird bio, Inc.
With its lentiviral-based gene therapies, T cell immunotherapy expertise
and gene editing capabilities, bluebird bio has built an integrated
product platform with broad potential application to severe genetic
diseases and cancer. bluebird bio’s gene therapy clinical programs
include its Lenti-D™ product candidate, currently in a Phase 2/3 study,
called the Starbeam Study, for the treatment of cerebral
adrenoleukodystrophy, and its LentiGlobin™ product candidate, currently
in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent
ß-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. bluebird bio’s oncology
pipeline is built upon the company’s leadership in lentiviral gene
delivery and T cell engineering, with a focus on developing novel T
cell-based immunotherapies, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR T)
and T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. bluebird bio’s lead oncology
program, bb2121, is an anti-BCMA CAR T program partnered with Celgene.
bb2121 is currently being studied in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment
of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio also has discovery
research programs utilizing megaTAL/homing endonuclease gene editing
technologies with the potential for use across the company’s pipeline.
bluebird bio has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Seattle,
Washington and Europe.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including
statements regarding the anticipated final terms, timing and completion
of the proposed offering, and bluebird bio’s existing product candidates
and research programs. Any forward-looking statements are based on
management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a
number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by
such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include,
but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to market
conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to
the proposed public offering, that the preliminary results from our
clinical trials will not continue or be repeated in our ongoing clinical
trials, the risk of cessation or delay of any of the ongoing or planned
clinical studies and/or our development of our product candidates, the
risk of a delay in the enrollment of patients in our clinical studies,
risks that the current or planned clinical trials of the LentiGlobin
drug product will be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or
marketing approval in the United States and European Union, the risk
that our collaborations, including the collaboration with Celgene, will
not continue or will not be successful, and the risk that any one or
more of our product candidates will not be successfully developed,
approved or commercialized. There can be no assurance that bluebird bio
will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated
terms, or at all. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and
other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to
differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the
section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K and
our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of
potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our
subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All
information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and
bluebird bio undertakes no duty to update this information unless
required by law.
