Mersana Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mersana Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company
focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug
conjugates (ADCs) based on its proprietary Dolaflexin® platform with
DolaLock payload technology, today announced the pricing of its initial
public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering
price of $15.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $75,000,000.
In addition, Mersana Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day
option to purchase up to 750,000 additional shares of its common stock
at the initial public offering price. The shares are scheduled to begin
trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market on June 28, 2017 under the
ticker symbol "MRSN."
J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Leerink Partners acted as book-running managers
for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow acted as co-manager for the offering.
A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with,
and was declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This offering was made only by means of a written prospectus forming
part of the effective registration statement. When available, a copy of
the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from J.P.
Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204;
Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department,
telephone: (631) 274-2806; or Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate
Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA, 02110, by email
at syndicate@leerink.com, or
by phone at 800-808-7525, ext. 6132.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a
clinical-stage biotechnology company with highly differentiated and
proprietary ADC platforms that allow for significantly higher drug
loads, with the potential to provide greater efficacy while
simultaneously increasing tolerability. As a result, our platforms
create expanded opportunities to deliver meaningful clinical benefit to
patients. Our lead product candidate, XMT-1522, is in Phase I clinical
trials. We expect that our second product candidate, XMT-1536, will be
entering clinical trials in early 2018. In addition, our partners are
advancing their pipeline of ADCs using our platform.