Evotec AG (EVTG.F) Expands iPSC Drug Discovery Leadership Through Strategic Collaboration With Censo Biotechnologies

HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)
today announced a collaboration with Censo Biotechnologies Ltd.
("Censo") to source and provide patient-derived induced pluripotent stem
cells ("iPSC") to support Evotec's broad iPSC platform.
Censo will provide its sourcing and reprogramming technologies and
expertise to create a high-quality, bespoke repository of hundreds of
patient-derived iPS cell lines, covering multiple diseases with an
initial focus on CNS diseases. The contract will run for an initial
period of two years.
Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are
very pleased to have teamed up with Censo, a proven leader in the field
of iPSCs - covering in particular the sourcing of donor cells, the
generation of iPS cell lines as well as extensive characterisation and
quality control. Their platform will support and complement Evotec's use
of patient-derived disease models for drug screening and the discovery
of more disease-relevant drug candidates."
Aidan Courtney, CEO of Censo Biotechnologies, added: "Both Censo and
Evotec believe in the enabling power of patient-derived iPSCs as a drug
discovery tool. This collaboration is a validation of Censo's extensive
network, technology platform and expertise in this space. We look
forward to working closely with our colleagues at Evotec and supporting
their ambitious plans for iPSC-based drug discovery."
No financial details were disclosed.
About CenSo
Biotechnologies Censo Biotechnologies Ltd is a stem cell technology
company providing human cells and contract research services for drug
discovery, toxicity testing and cell banking. The company has the
capabilities to generate induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) from
large cohorts of individuals and use the potential of these cells to
create virtually any cell in the human body. By developing cell-based
models of disease using cells from a diverse range of tissue donors, the
company supports the development of new targeted treatments for disease.
Its major focus is the generation of novel data on drug efficacy and
drug response variation for a given population. The company was founded
in 2016 through the merger of Roslin Cellab and Roslin Cell Sciences and
has facilities in both Edinburgh and Cambridge, UK. www.censobio.com;
Follow us on Twitter @Censobio.
About Evotec AG
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company
focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with
leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient
advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing
the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions,
covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's
need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The
Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class
scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well
as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas
including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and
inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec
has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 70 partnered product
opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT
Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances
with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development
partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer
in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of
neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com
and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking
statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The
forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of
Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking
statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a
variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our
control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from
those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly
disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates
or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our
expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on
which any such statement is based.
