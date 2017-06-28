SenzaGen Signs Global Distribution Agreement With Charles River Laboratories (CRL)

DAVIS, Calif., June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SenzaGen announces today that the company has signed a global distribution agreement with Charles River Laboratories, a leading early-stage contract research organization, to market GARDskin to their clients globally. GARDskin has the potential to replace traditional methods in regulatory testing, in accordance with European REACH Regulation.

GARDskin is a genome-based test that with higher accuracy than the current gold standard test method reveals whether chemical substances are at risk of causing allergies.

"With this new global distribution agreement, we are linking up with yet another very strong partner for the global launch of GARDskin. Charles River is a leading player in many important geographical markets and in several different industries, and we are looking forward to working together in the commercialization of SenzaGen's high performing, accurate allergy test," says SenzaGen CEO Anki Malmborg Hager.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is a global company that specializes in a range of preclinical laboratory services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Among its customers are many of the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and government research centres. The company has more than 11,000 employees worldwide and is listed on the NYSE.

About GARD

GARD is a group of tests for assessing chemical skin sensitizers. The tests make use of genetic biomarkers for more than 200 genes which cover the entire immune reaction and are relevant to predicting the risk of hypersensitivity. The tests have up to 90% reliability. This compares with the current predominant test method, experiments on mice, which has an accuracy of 70-75%. SenzaGen's tests are also capable of measuring the potency of a substance's allergenic properties. Consequently GARD tests provide a much more comprehensive basis for determining whether a substance should be classified as an allergen than current testing methods.

About SenzaGen

SenzaGen makes it possible to replace animal experiments with in vitro genetic testing to determine the allergenicity of the chemicals we come into contact with in our daily lives, such as for example in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food products and dyes. The company's patented tests are the most reliable on the market and provide more information than traditional evaluation methods. We ourselves sell the tests in Sweden and the USA, and we sell through partners in several other countries. Over the next few years the company will expand geographically, make alliances with more distribution partners and launch further unique tests. SenzaGen has its headquarters in Lund in Sweden and a subsidiary in California, USA. For more information visit www.senzagen.com

