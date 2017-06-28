MerLion Pharmaceuticals GmbH And Dstl Awarded DTRA Grant To Explore The Use Of Finafloxacin Against Biological Threat Agents

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MerLion Pharmaceuticals (“MerLion”) today announced that a joint project
with the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, UK (Dstl) titled
“‘Efficacy of Finafloxacin against Biological Threat Agents” has been
awarded a grant from the United States’ Defense Threat Reduction Agency
(DTRA) Chemical and Biological Defense Program.
The multi-year, multi-phase project will study the impact of MerLion’s
novel fluoroquinolone finafloxacin for the treatment of infections
caused by the biological threat agent Burkholderia pseudomallei (B.
pseudomallei). In addition, the broad spectrum efficacy of
finafloxacin against other intracellular bio-threat agents such as Francisella
tularensis (F. tularensis) and Yersinia pestis (Y.
pestis), and other multi-drug resistant (MDR) pathogens of clinical
significance will be investigated in further detail.
During the initial period of the project MerLion and Dstl will work
towards gaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreement about
the next steps for the development of finafloxacin as an approved
antibiotic.
This project will build on data generated both in vitro and in
vivo in an existing long-standing collaboration between Dstl and
MerLion which has shown that, in addition to activity against MDR
pathogens, finafloxacin has significant potential for the treatment of
bio-threat agents. Finafloxacin has already demonstrated strong and
rapid-onset activity against B. pseudomallei, F. tularensis and
other intracellular bio-threat pathogens.
Finafloxacin acts powerfully against two bacterial molecular targets and
its rapid bactericidal effect is further enhanced by its activity in the
acidic environment found at most sites of bacterial infection.
In addition, finafloxacin has been shown to be a poor substrate of the
major multidrug efflux transporters which affect other fluoroquinolones
and is thus able to maintain its efficacy against
fluoroquinolone-resistant B. pseudomallei where resistance caused
by efflux pumps is predominant.
MerLion has previously reported positive results for finafloxacin from a
Phase 2 study in patients hospitalized with complicated urinary tract
infections (cUTI) and pyelonephritis which showed that a five day
course, starting with IV and switching to oral dosing, was more
effective that treatment with the current standard of care
(ciprofloxacin).
“We already have compelling pre-clinical results generated in the
collaboration with our partners from Dstl for finafloxacin’s activity
against various bio-threat pathogens, as well as data from our positive
clinical studies treating patients with cUTI infections”, said David
Dally, CEO of MerLion.
He added that “The new project will enable us to investigate the
activity of finafloxacin against a variety of very difficult-to-treat
pathogens in more detail and will help to position finafloxacin as an
effective therapy against multiple bioterrorism threats, as well as a
treatment for other life-threatening infections.”
- Ends –
Full release and further information available from merlionpharma.com