Investors Take Options Cover Ahead of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)'s Much-Anticipated Cancer Trial Data



6/28/2017 6:33:59 AM

Investors in drugmaker AstraZeneca have taken defensive positions in the options market ahead of eagerly awaited results of a major trial of a lung cancer treatment, which are due any day now.

The British group is hoping to secure a substantial slice of a multibillion-dollar market by proving its combination of two immunotherapy drugs, durvalumab and tremelimumab, can help previously untreated patients with advanced lung cancer.

However, the outcome of the so-called MYSTIC trial may not be clear cut, given the complex nature of the experiment.

Read at New York Times
Read at Reuters


