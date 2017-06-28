|
Investors Take Options Cover Ahead of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)'s Much-Anticipated Cancer Trial Data
6/28/2017 6:33:59 AM
Investors in drugmaker AstraZeneca have taken defensive positions in the options market ahead of eagerly awaited results of a major trial of a lung cancer treatment, which are due any day now.
The British group is hoping to secure a substantial slice of a multibillion-dollar market by proving its combination of two immunotherapy drugs, durvalumab and tremelimumab, can help previously untreated patients with advanced lung cancer.
However, the outcome of the so-called MYSTIC trial may not be clear cut, given the complex nature of the experiment.
