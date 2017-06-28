Former Cubist (MRK) CEO, Dreamworks Interactive CEO, And Google (GOOG) Chief Game Designer Team-Up With Akili Interactive To Advance Digital Medicine Product Portfolio

BOSTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akili
Interactive Labs, Inc. ("Akili") today announced the appointment of
former Cubist Pharmaceuticals CEO, Robert J. Perez, as Executive
Chairman. Mr. Perez has been a commercial advisor with the company for
the past year and will now be joining in the more official leadership
role as the company continues its growth. Additionally, the company has
added former DreamWorks Interactive CEO, Glenn Entis, and former Chief
Game Designer at Google, Noah Falstein, as Executive Advisors. These
three biotech and game industry veterans will bring their
cross-disciplinary expertise to the Akili team as the company advances
its diverse product portfolio and prepares for the potential
commercialization of Akili’s lead product, Project:EVOTM.
The Project:EVOTM platform is currently being
evaluated in a pivotal, registration-enabling trial in patients
with pediatric ADHD, which is expected to read out in the second half of
2017.
“We’re extremely excited to have Rob join us as Executive Chairman. He
brings experience in developing disruptive business models and a
strategic leadership approach that will be critical to the growth of our
company,” said Eddie Martucci, PhD, Akili’s President and CEO. “Along
with Glenn and Noah’s experience and passion for building leading
creative businesses, we’re continuing to bring onboard top leaders to
help make therapeutically-active digital medicine a reality for many
patients.”
Rob Perez joins Akili as Executive Chairman and will work
directly with Dr. Martucci and the Akili management team and Board of
Directors on business strategy, commercial approach, and healthy company
growth as the company continues its leadership footprint in the budding
digital medicine industry. Prior to this, Mr. Perez was CEO of Cubist
Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Merck for $9.5 billion. Prior to
joining Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Perez served as Vice President of
Biogen, Inc.'s CNS Business Unit where he was responsible for leading
the U.S. neurology franchise. Mr. Perez is also Founder and Chairman at
Life Science Cares, a collective effort of the Life Science Industry to
eliminate the impact of poverty in the greater Boston area.
“I couldn’t be more excited to join the terrific team at Akili in a more
formal role,” said Mr. Perez. “I believe this technology platform not
only has the ability to significantly benefit numerous patients, but
also provides the opportunity to develop a more effective and efficient
business model for our industry and connect with patients in an entirely
new way.”
Also joining the team as Executive Advisors are Glenn Entis and Noah
Falstein, who will work with Akili’s management and product design teams
to further advance the level of quality and engagement that is a
hallmark of Akili’s products.
Glenn Entis is an Academy Award-winning animation pioneer and
games industry veteran. As the CEO of DreamWorks Interactive, Mr. Entis
worked with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg on a number of video
games including the first title in the successful Medal of Honor series.
In 2000, when DreamWorks was acquired by Electronic Arts (EA), Mr. Entis
joined the gaming giant and went on to become their Chief Visual and
Technology Officer. Prior to joining DreamWorks, Mr. Entis co-founded
Pacific Data Images (PDI), where he co-wrote PDI's first animation
system, earning him a Scientific and Technical Award from the Academy of
Motion Pictures and Arts. Mr. Entis is also a co-founder and Senior
Advisor with Vanedge Capital, a venture capital fund focused on
investments in interactive entertainment and digital media businesses.
“The promise of Akili is simple but profound - combine great creative
game design with cutting edge research to deliver a new kind of
treatment,” said Mr. Entis. “After a long career in entertainment, I am
thrilled to work with this amazing team and to put everything I've
learned into products that will potentially improve people's lives."
Noah Falstein, the first elected chairman of the Computer Game
Developers Association (CGDA), most recently served as Chief Game
Designer at Google. Mr. Falstein became a professional game developer in
1980 and has worked on a wide range of games, from the arcade hit
Sinistar, to award winning titles such as Battlehawks 1942, and Indiana
Jones and the Fate of Atlantis. One of the first ten employees at
companies including Lucasfilm Games (LucasArts), 3DO, and DreamWorks
Interactive, Mr. Falstein is on the advisory boards of the Games for
Health Conference and Serious Games Summit. He is an acclaimed and
frequent industry speaker on game innovation, and he writes the design
column for Game Developer Magazine.
"I’m very pleased to be bringing my video game design experience to
Akili,” said Mr. Falstein. “There are few companies in the world who can
match their expertise and depth of experience in both neuroscience
research and software development, and as a result their product
portfolio has the potential to engage people in a completely new way."
About Akili’s Products
Akili's technologies are based on a proprietary neuroscience approach
developed to target specific neurological systems through sensory and
digital mechanics. The company's lead, patent-pending technology
platform is based on cognitive science exclusively licensed from the lab
of Dr.
Adam Gazzaley at the University of California, San Francisco, and
proprietary adaptive algorithms developed at Akili, all built into
action video game interfaces. The platform powers both assessment
(screens and monitors) and treatment products, which deploy real-time,
adaptive cognitive challenges and interventions, respectively. Both
products target the brain's interference processing system (an
individual's core ability to process multiple streams of information), a
key function underlying cognitive control.
Akili is currently conducting multiple clinical trials of its leading
digital medicine platform across a variety of patient populations,
including pediatric ADHD, autism spectrum disorder (in collaboration
with Autism Speaks), depression, Alzheimer’s disease and traumatic brain
injury.
About Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.
Akili is
building clinically-validated cognitive treatments and assessments that
are delivered in an action video game interface. Leveraging
medical-grade science and consumer-grade software technology, the
company is seeking to produce a new type of medical product that can
offer safe and effective scalable treatment and better monitoring for
patients across a range of mental health and neurological conditions.
The company was founded by and is a subsidiary of PureTech
Health (PRTC.L), together with leading neuroscientists and game
designers. Akili’s lead product candidate, Project: EVOTM,
is currently being evaluated in a pivotal trial in patients with
pediatric ADHD that may serve as the basis of the company’s submission
to the FDA for clearance as a medical device treatment for the pediatric
disorder. Akili has garnered investment from Shire PLC, Amgen Ventures
and Merck Ventures BV, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, a subsidiary of Merck
KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (known as M Ventures in the United States and
Canada), and it has strategic partnerships with Pfizer Inc. and Autism
Speaks.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains statements that are or may be
forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the
company's future prospects, developments and strategies. The
forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are
subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from
current expectations, including, but not limited to, those risks and
uncertainties described in the risk factors included in the regulatory
filings for PureTech Health plc. These forward-looking statements are
based on assumptions regarding the present and future business
strategies of the company and the environment in which it will operate
in the future. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as at the date
of this press release. Except as required by law and regulatory
requirements, neither the company nor any other party intends to update
or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.