Nemaura Medical Reports Full Year Financial Results

LOUGHBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nemaura Medical Inc. (OTC: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of sugarBEAT®, a wireless disposable adhesive skin-patch for adjunctive use by diabetics as a non-invasive and needle-free continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, reported financial results for the full year ended March 31, 2017.

Recent Highlights and Accomplishments:

June 2017 - latest version of the sensor component of sugarBEAT® achieved a more than 300% improvement in glucose detection.

April 2017 - completion of the development of second-generation sugarBEAT®.

“We are pleased with the progress made over the past year culminating in the completion of the development of our second generation wireless sugarBEAT® disposable adhesive skin-patch” commented Dr Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura Medical. “We expect to commence our clinical trial programme shortly, involving up to 75 patients over 525 days, and are on track to launch sugarBEAT® before the end of 2017 in the UK.”