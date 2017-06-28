 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Nemaura Medical Reports Full Year Financial Results



6/28/2017 6:26:55 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

LOUGHBOROUGH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nemaura Medical Inc. (OTC: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of sugarBEAT®, a wireless disposable adhesive skin-patch for adjunctive use by diabetics as a non-invasive and needle-free continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, reported financial results for the full year ended March 31, 2017.

Recent Highlights and Accomplishments:

  • June 2017 - latest version of the sensor component of sugarBEAT® achieved a more than 300% improvement in glucose detection.
  • April 2017 - completion of the development of second-generation sugarBEAT®.

“We are pleased with the progress made over the past year culminating in the completion of the development of our second generation wireless sugarBEAT® disposable adhesive skin-patch” commented Dr Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura Medical. “We expect to commence our clinical trial programme shortly, involving up to 75 patients over 525 days, and are on track to launch sugarBEAT® before the end of 2017 in the UK.”


Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 