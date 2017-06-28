|
3 Biotechs That Have Already Doubled in Price This Year
6/28/2017 6:23:04 AM
It's been a spectacular year for Cara Therapeutics Inc., Omeros Corporation, and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shareholders. Now that all three of these drugmaker stocks have more than doubled in price this year investors are justifiably concerned they might be at their peak.
Here's a look at reasons investors are cheering for these three biotechs now, and what needs to happen in order for their shares to continue soaring into the long term.
comments powered by