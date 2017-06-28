Scholar Rock To Develop SRK-015 To Improve Muscle Function In Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scholar Rock, a biotechnology company focused on discovering and
developing drugs that selectively target growth factors in the disease
microenvironment, announced today that SRK-015, the company’s lead
clinical candidate, will be developed for the improvement of muscle
strength and function in patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).
SRK-015 is a highly selective inhibitor of the supracellular activation
of myostatin. SMA is a rare, and often fatal, genetic disorder that
dramatically impacts neuromuscular function. This announcement coincides
with the presentation of data for SRK-015 in preclinical studies,
including a genetic model of SMA, being presented at the Cure SMA Annual
Conference on June 29-July 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.
"We are excited to advance SRK-015 toward clinical testing in SMA
patients based on the data we are presenting at the Cure SMA Annual
Conference, and bolstered by our emerging translational insights into
myostatin biology, neuromuscular pathology, and the unique pharmacology
of SRK-015," said Nagesh Mahanthappa, PhD, President and Chief Executive
Officer of Scholar Rock. “We see the development of SRK-015 in SMA as an
important step towards demonstrating the broad therapeutic potential of
targeting the supracellular activation of protein growth factors to
treat a wide range of human diseases.”
Scholar Rock plans to develop SRK-015 both in combination with therapies
aimed at correcting the underlying genetic defect in SMA and as
monotherapy in patients with certain subtypes of SMA. Scholar Rock has
demonstrated that SRK-015 selectively binds to the latent forms of
myostatin, inhibiting activation while avoiding interaction with other
closely related members of the TGFß superfamily that may lead to
unintended adverse effects.
Scholar Rock is reporting results for the first time on the potential
efficacy of SRK-015 in SMA in an oral presentation at the Cure SMA
Annual Conference. Highlights of the preclinical studies include:
-
SRK-015 specifically targets the activation of latent forms of
myostatin and does not inhibit GDF11 or Activin A, proteins that are
structurally similar to myostatin but implicated in regulating a wide
range of biological processes beyond muscle biology.
-
SRK-015 substantially increases lean body mass in non-human primates,
with a particularly notable effect on muscles with a high proportion
of fast-twitch fibers, a muscle fiber type that is particularly
affected in SMA.
-
In a mouse model of SMA, inhibition of myostatin activation, in
combination with a ‘corrector’ therapy that targets the underlying
genetic defect, significantly improved the strength of the
gastrocnemius relative to treatment with ‘corrector’ therapy alone.
“We are encouraged by the preclinical data emerging on SRK-015,
including the effects upon fast-twitch muscle fibers that are
particularly relevant for SMA as well as its selectivity profile, which
may be very important when considering chronic therapy in children,”
said Karen S. Chen, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of the SMA Foundation
and a co-author of the study being presented at the Cure SMA Annual
Conference. “We are hopeful these exciting preclinical results will
translate into clinical benefit for patients. The SMA community has seen
tremendous progress with therapies to address the loss of motor neurons,
which begin to address the unmet medical need in SMA. The development of
therapies like SRK-015 that directly tackle muscle atrophy by itself or
in combination with SMN-upregulating therapies is now the next frontier.”
About SMA
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) is a rare, and often fatal, genetic
disorder that affects approximately 1 in every 10,000 births. This
disease is due to defects in the SMN1 gene that produces a protein
important for the survival and function of lower motor neurons.
Deterioration and loss of lower motor neurons that innervate skeletal
muscle lead to significant muscle atrophy, particularly in fast-twitch
fibers. Muscle weakness is the most common and prominent feature of SMA,
leaving many patients suffering from difficulty in performing many basic
motor functions. While there has been meaningful progress in the
development of therapeutics that address the underlying SMA genetic
defect, there continues to be a high unmet need for therapeutics that
directly address muscle atrophy. Directly targeting the weakening of
skeletal muscle may lead to improvements in muscle strength and motor
function that could positively impact patients with SMA.
About SRK-015
SRK-015 is a selective and local inhibitor of the activation of latent
myostatin. Myostatin, a member of the TGFß superfamily of growth factors
that is expressed primarily in skeletal muscle cells, is a genetically
validated target that regulates muscle mass. Scholar Rock is actively
working to advance SRK-015 into clinical trials to improve muscle
strength and motor function in patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy
(SMA). Scholar Rock plans to develop SRK-015 both in combination with
therapies aimed at correcting the underlying genetic defect and as
monotherapy in certain subpopulations of SMA patients. SRK-015 is an
investigational drug candidate. The effectiveness and safety of SRK-015
has not been established and SRK-015 has not been approved by the FDA or
any other regulatory agency.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock is discovering and developing a pipeline of innovative new
medicines to treat a range of serious diseases in which growth factors
play a fundamental role, including neuromuscular diseases, cancer and
fibrosis. By focusing on newly elucidated biology of growth factor
activation, Scholar Rock has developed insights which allow us to
selectively target growth factors in the disease microenvironment –
through the mechanism of supracellular activation. With our proprietary
technology, we are developing novel medicines designed to achieve
therapeutic effects specifically at the source of disease to deliver new
solutions for patients. Scholar Rock is led by a highly-experienced
management team of leaders who have built successful biotechnology
companies, and is backed by leading investors.